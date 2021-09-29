Sanutti-Spencer tells judge defense attorney "sandbagged" her

Sep. 29—BLOOMSBURG — Convicted murderer Maria Sanutti-Spencer wants a new trial after she told a judge her then-defense attorney did not have her best interests in mind when he represented her during her weeklong 2015 trial in Columbia County Court.

"He sandbagged me," Sanutti-Spencer said of Philadelphia Attorney Christian Hoey. "There were too many things said in this trial that I could have explained if I would have testified."

Sanutti-Spencer, 55, of Selinsgrove, was arrested in 2014 by former Bloomsburg state police Cpl. Shawn Williams, along with her father, Anthony "Rocco" Franklin, 79, of Harrisburg, for the murder of Sanutti-Spencer's ex-husband, Frank Spencer, 46, of Millville.

Williams, now Shikellamy School District Police chief, said Sanutti-Spencer and her father plotted to kill Frank Spencer, who was found shot to death in his Millville home on July 2, 2012. Sanutti-Spencer was convicted in 2015 for the murder, her father was convicted in 2018. Sanutti-Spencer is serving a life sentence without the chance for parole at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Muncy. Franklin was also sentenced to life without parole and is imprisoned at SCI Somerset.

Sanutti-Spencer, dressed in orange prison gear, limped across the courtroom Tuesday, wearing a black facial mask to take the stand in her Post Conviction Relief Act hearing.

Sanutti-Spencer told Somerset County Senior Judge David C. Klementik that Hoey did not do as she asked and barely visited with her prior to her trial.

"He didn't even know who everyone was," Sanutti-Spencer said of the witnesses in the case, during examination Tuesday. "He came to visit me one time and stayed for 10 minutes and told me to not worry about it because my brother was getting me home. He said he wasn't telling me why because I would tell people on the phone."

Sanutti-Spencer was referring to her brother, Anthony Sanutti, of Selinsgrove, who testified Monday he told Hoey that their father admitted to shooting Spencer during a conversation the two had prior to the arrests.

Hoey also testified Tuesday.

"He (Anthony Sanutti) never told me that," Hoey said while being asked questions by Sanutti-Spencer's new defense attorney, Frank McCabe, of Kingston, Luzerne County. "Had he (Anthony Sanutti) have done that, I would have called him as a witness and had conversations with the state attorney general's office. That is the allegation he (Anthony Sanutti) is suggesting but I am telling you categorically he did not tell me that."

Hoey said he also didn't call Sanutti-Spencer's children Frankie and Cyrus Spencer to the stand because Hoey was made aware Sanutti-Spencer was "coaching" Frankie, and that Cyrus told Hoey Sanutti-Spencer indicated she played a part in a 2010 fire at Frank Spencer's mother's house in Millville. The house was destroyed in the blaze.

"I was a bit troubled by this," Hoey said. "I also couldn't put someone on the stand that ethically I knew would not be telling the truth."

Sanutti-Spencer, who testified for the first time publicly, said Hoey never researched case law before filing motions. Chief Deputy Attorney General James Barker who is prosecuting the case for the state, objected to Sanutti-Spencer offering her thoughts on the law, to which Klementik overruled the objection and said, "This is her (Sanutti-Spencer) day, I'm going to allow her to speak."

Barker was joined by Assistant Attorney General Phil McCarthy, who helped prosecute the case in 2015.

Sanutti-Spencer said she wanted to testify in front of the jury in 2015 in order to clear up what they had been hearing for a week and that Hoey originally agreed but then on the last day of trial he told her she would not be taking the stand.

"I kept asking when he (Hoey) was going to prep me but he never did," she said. "I talked to my sister during the trial and I told her I was testifying and she said Christian (Hoey) didn't think I should and I said I don't care what he thinks, I am testifying."

Hoey said the two had "multiple, multiple, multiple, multiple," conversations about the pros and cons of Sanutti-Spencer testifying but that the evidence that the state had and the questions she would have been asked would have been detrimental to her case.

Sanutti-Spencer said Hoey threatened to leave if she testified. Sanutti-Spencer said Hoey also told her at the defense table he wasn't calling her daughter, Frankie, to the stand because she "coached" her on what to say. Sanutti-Spencer said she never heard any recordings of the alleged prison tapes Hoey claimed to have been in receipt of from the state.

Sanutti-Spencer said she wrote letters to Hoey begging for help.

"I need you, my life is at stake," she wrote. "Please don't put me off."

Sanutti-Spencer said when Hoey would come to visit he didn't seem interested in the case. "He asked me if I noticed he lost weight," she said. "He would take notes and then one time he left and left the notes on the desk."

Hoey said he used an "empty chair closing" during the trial, in which he showed the jury an empty chair where he said was missing one person. "That was for the guest of honor, Anthony 'Rocco' Franklin," he said.

Hoey said Franklin was still out of the country but had been captured by authorities and he wasn't sure when Franklin would be returning. "It was a very fluid situation going on at that time," Hoey said. Sanutti-Spencer read a letter she wrote to Hoey saying she did not want to be tried with her father.

On Monday, Beth McNulty, the former secretary to Hoey, testified Hoey refused to take his client's phone calls or collect evidence, and bragged Sanutti-Spencer's case would land him on "Dateline" or "48 Hours."

"I couldn't believe I was hearing this," she testified. "He bragged about her (Sanutti-Spencer) case."

The hearing will extend to a third day but is not scheduled until 9 a.m. Oct. 21.

The state Office of the Attorney General, which prosecuted the case, does not comment on pending cases, according to a spokesperson. Hoey declined comment after the proceedings.