SAO: Nassau County man sentenced to prison after selling meth, firearms to undercover officers

A Nassau County man is facing prison time after he unknowingly sold pure methamphetamine and firearms to law enforcement, the State Attorney’s Office says.

According to court documents, Cecil Hickox, 46, sold 27 grams of meth to a law enforcement informant on Sept. 11, 2019. Then, on Sept. 12, he facilitated the sale of a firearm to an undercover officer.

On Sept. 25 of the same year, Hilcox sold another undercover officer 110 grams of pure meth.

Hilcox pleaded guilty on April 13, 2022.

He will face 10 years in federal prison for distributing over 50 grams of meth and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

