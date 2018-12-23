Is SAP AG (SAP) A Good Stock To Buy?

At Insider Monkey we follow around 700 of the best-performing investors and even though many of them lost money in the last couple of months (70% of hedge funds lost money in October whereas S&P 500 ETF lost about 7%), the history teaches us that over the long-run they still manage to beat the market, which is why it can be profitable for us to imitate their activity. Of course, even the best money managers can sometimes get it wrong, but following some of their picks gives us a better chance to outperform the crowd than picking a random stock and this is where our research comes in.

SAP AG (NYSE:SAP) has seen an increase in enthusiasm from smart money lately. Our calculations also showed that sap isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Let's analyze the new hedge fund action regarding SAP AG (NYSE:SAP).

At Q3's end, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 9% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 8 hedge funds with a bullish position in SAP at the beginning of this year. With hedge funds' sentiment swirling, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Fisher Asset Management, managed by Ken Fisher, holds the largest position in SAP AG (NYSE:SAP). Fisher Asset Management has a $831 million position in the stock, comprising 1% of its 13F portfolio. Coming in second is Soroban Capital Partners, led by Eric W. Mandelblatt and Gaurav Kapadia, holding a $585.4 million position; 8.9% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Some other hedge funds and institutional investors with similar optimism encompass Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell's Arrowstreet Capital, D. E. Shaw's D E Shaw and Jeffrey Talpins's Element Capital Management.

As aggregate interest increased, key hedge funds were leading the bulls' herd. Marshall Wace LLP, managed by Paul Marshall and Ian Wace, created the most valuable position in SAP AG (NYSE:SAP). Marshall Wace LLP had $2.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Michael Platt and William Reeves's BlueCrest Capital Mgmt. also made a $0.8 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The only other fund with a brand new SAP position is Frederick DiSanto's Ancora Advisors.