SAP Jumps After Lifting Full-Year Guidance on Cloud Business

Giles Turner and Ivan Levingston
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of SAP SE hit a six-month high in early trading after the company released preliminary first-quarter results that showed customers are beginning to pick up information technology spending after cutting back during the pandemic.

The Walldorf, Germany-based software company said late Tuesday it saw a 7% rise in first-quarter cloud revenue and raised the lower end of its full-year forecast for cloud sales. Adjusted cloud revenue was 2.15 billion euros ($2.57 billion) in the period ended March 31.

SAP rose 3.8% to 116.46 euros in Frankfurt trading at 9:41 a.m., their highest level since October.

Key Items

“The results are likely to alleviate some pessimism,” Jefferies analysts wrote in a note, adding that investors will want to know the pace of customers’ cloud transition and extent of growth in new bookings for the business.Cloud and software sales increased 1% to 5.43 billion euros from a year earlier, the company said.Full-year adjusted cloud sales will be 9.2 billion to 9.5 billion euros, based on “the strong new cloud business performance” the company said in the statement. The new forecast raises the lower end of the guidance from the previous 9.1 billion euros.Concur, its expenses unit, continued to struggle due to the lack of business travel.First-quarter adjusted operating profit increased 17% to 1.74 billion euros.

Get More

Chief Executive Officer Christian Klein is attempting to overhaul SAP, focusing on making it easier for customers to move to a newer suite of products and ramping up competition with rivals such as Salesforce.com Inc.The European firm has also been pushing to integrate its products with other tech platforms, to allow clients to run programs on Microsoft Corp.’s Azure or Amazon.com Inc.’s AWS.SAP said on Tuesday it was moving its businesses for the financial services industry into a venture with Dediq GmbH.SAP is scheduled to report formal quarterly earnings on April 22.

Read More

SAP CEO’s Comeback Plan Rankles Investors of European Tech GiantSAP Recovery Seems Far as Clients Cut Spending: Company Outlook

(Updates throughout with shares, analyst commentary)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • SAP shares rise 3% on jump in profits, raised 2021 outlook

    SAP shares were up 3% in extended trading Tuesday following preliminary first-quarter results. The German software giant reported revenue of 6.35 billion euros (about $7.6 billion), down 3% from 6.52 billion euros ($7.8 billion) in the same quarter a year ago. SAP reported a profit, after taxes, of 1.07 billion euros ($1.3 billion), up 32% from 810 million euros ($967.8 million) a year ago. "We are seeing very strong growth across all our applications" such as cloud and software licenses, SAP Chief Executive Christian Klein said in a statement. SAP raised its full-year 2021 outlook reflecting "strong new cloud business performance which is expected to reaccelerate cloud revenue growth." Shares of SAP are up 3% so far this year. The broader S&P 500 index has increased 10% in 2021.

  • Nvidia expects first-quarter sales to exceed $5.3 billion

    "While our fiscal 2022 first quarter is not yet complete, Q1 total revenue is tracking above the $5.30 billion outlook," Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress said in a statement. Nvidia's unit that supports cryptocurrency mining is now expected to report sales of $150 million in the quarter, up from previous forecast of $50 million, the company said.

  • Economic Sentiment Across Germany and the Eurozone Peg Back the EUR

    Economic sentiment in Germany and the Eurozone wanes in April, weighing on the EUR. U.S inflation figures will be another test later today…

  • Signet Stock Is Soaring Because Bling Is Back

    Signet (ticker: SIG) now expects adjusted operating income of $85 million to $100 million on revenue of $1.57 billion to $1.6 billion in the first quarter; that’s up from prior guidance that called for adjusted operating income of $40 million to $60 million on revenue of $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. The parent of chains including Kay Jewelers and Zales forecast same-store sales to rise between 97% and 99% in the period, while Signet’s prior guidance was for 80% to 84% growth. For the full year, Signet is now modeling for adjusted operating income of $335 million to $364 million on revenue of $6 billion to $6.14 billion.

  • Taiwan says its chip firms will adhere to new U.S. rules blacklisting China supercomputing entities

    Taiwan said on Wednesday its chip companies will adhere to U.S. rules after Washington added seven Chinese supercomputing entities last week to an economic blacklist and after a Taipei-based chipmaker halted orders from one of the entities named. The U.S. Commerce Department said the seven Chinese entities were "involved with building supercomputers used by China's military actors, its destabilizing military modernisation efforts, and/or weapons of mass destruction programs." Companies or others listed on the U.S. Entity List are required to apply for licenses from the Commerce Department that face tough scrutiny when they seek permission to receive items from U.S. suppliers.

  • SAP nudges up 2021 revenue outlook after cloud gains in first quarter

    German software group SAP on Tuesday nudged its outlook for 2021 revenue higher after reporting first-quarter results showing gains in cloud sales following the launch of a new business transformation initiative. SAP said it now expected cloud and software revenue this year of 23.4-23.8 billion euros ($28-$28.4 billion) at constant currency, up by 100 million euros from prior guidance and a rise of 1%-2% year-on-year. Its forecast for adjusted annual operating profit was unchanged at 7.8-8.2 billion euros, representing a decline of 1%-6% from last year's outturn.

  • Microsoft to Acquire Nuance Communications for $19.7 Billion: What You Should Know

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced this week an agreement to acquire Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) for $56 per share in cash. Taking into account Nuance's debt, the deal represents an enterprise value of $19.7 billion. The tech giant agreed to pay this steep price to complete its second-largest acquisition ever, behind the $26.2 billion acquisition of LinkedIn in 2016, but the long-term benefits of the deal appear to be significant.

  • Trump caught on audio mocking Michelle Obama’s looks to giggling GOP hierarchy at Mar-a-Lago

    Leaked recording from RNC fundraiser reveals ‘uproarious’ laughter from sponsors for ridicule of former first lady

  • 1 dead, another injured in a shooting outside a Paris hospital, local reports say

    The shooting took place outside the Henry Dunant geriatric hospital in a western neighborhood of Paris, according to local reports.

  • Daunte Wright news: Kim Potter flees home as unrest expected ahead of charging decision Wednesday

    Updates from Minnesota following protests overnight

  • White nationalist website calls Tucker Carlson’s ‘replacement’ rant ‘one of the best things Fox News has ever aired’

    The Fox News host has won the praise of an officially designated hate group after appearing to endorse the racist ‘replacement’ theory

  • Intelligence agencies: China is top threat to U.S. global influence

    A 27-page report, which summarizes the best assessments of analysts from across the 18 different agencies within the intelligence community, has identified China as the biggest threat to U.S. global influence.

  • John Boehner calls Trump 'a guy who's unemployed' and 'has nothing else to do but cause trouble'

    "The president abused the loyalty and the trust that voters placed in him by perpetuating this noise," Boehner said of Trump's false election claims.

  • India's new coronavirus cases hit record; Mumbai prepares for lockdown

    MUMBAI/HARIDWAR, India (Reuters) -India's new coronavirus infections reached a record on Wednesday, as crowds of pilgrims gathered for a religious festival despite oxygen shortages and strict curbs in other areas. The country reported 184,372 cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed, taking total infections to 13.9 million. After reporting less than 10,000 cases per day earlier this year, India has been the world's worst-hit country since April 2.

  • Joe Biden to 'withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by September 11'

    The Biden administration plans to withdraw the last US troops from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks later this year, ending American involvement in its longest war. President Joe Biden is expected on Wednesday to announce that he will keep thousands of forces beyond the May 1 deadline that was negotiated last year with the Taliban, but will promise to be out by September 11, according to several reports. And it was reported on Tuesday night that Britain will withdraw nearly all of its 750 troops stationed in Afghanistan after Mr Biden's announcement. British troops are heavily reliant upon US infrastructure and bases in the country. The US invaded the country shortly after the attacks on the World Trade Center buildings, marking the start of a decades-long “war on terror”. His predecessor, Donald Trump, had promised a swift drawdown but was urged by military advisers not to withdraw too quickly from the messy and intractable conflict.

  • Afghans face pivotal moment as US prepares to 'close the book'

    Could the US decision to pull its troops from Afghanistan by 11 September lead to civil war?

  • Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl's new song forces us to relive 2020's pandemic blues

    Mick Jagger says he was aiming for optimism in his new song. So why is "Eazy Sleazy" a reminder of every single lousy thing the pandemic has normalized?

  • Ted Cruz gets more than $5m in donations despite Cancun scandal

    Senator from Texas hauled in more than $5.3 million in 2021 first quarter

  • McConnell condemns Biden's 'clumsy' plans to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by 9/11 as a 'grave mistake'

    Republicans had mixed reactions to Biden's decision. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said he's "glad the troops are coming home."

  • Grab, the food-delivery giant backed by SoftBank, is going public in the US via the largest-ever SPAC merger, valuing it at $40 billion

    Grab, the food-delivery giant backed by SoftBank, plans to go public in the US via a SPAC merger with Altimeter Growth. It'd be listed on the Nasdaq.