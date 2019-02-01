Will SAP SE’s (FRA:SAP) Earnings Grow Over The Next Few Years?

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a subscription valued at $60.

In December 2018, SAP SE (FRA:SAP) announced its most recent earnings update, which revealed that the business experienced a small tailwind, eventuating to a single-digit earnings growth of 1.6%. Below, I’ve presented key growth figures on how market analysts perceive SAP’s earnings growth outlook over the next few years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be looking at earnings excluding extraordinary items to exclude one-off activities to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

View our latest analysis for SAP

Market analysts’ consensus outlook for this coming year seems pessimistic, with earnings reducing by -1.0%. But in the following year, there is a complete contrast in performance, with generating double digit 26% compared to today’s level and continues to increase to €5.8b in 2022.

DB:SAP Future Profit February 1st 19 More

While it is useful to understand the growth year by year relative to today’s value, it may be more valuable analyzing the rate at which the earnings are growing every year, on average. The advantage of this approach is that it removes the impact of near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of SAP’s earnings trajectory over time, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I’ve inserted a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 12%. This means, we can presume SAP will grow its earnings by 12% every year for the next few years.

Next Steps:

For SAP, I’ve compiled three relevant aspects you should further research:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is SAP worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SAP is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives: Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of SAP? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



