SAPD: Four arrested after women threatened, assaulted in San Angelo

UPDATE: Nearly a year after four people were arrested in an assault, two have been indicted in the case, according to court documents released Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

Indictments charged Gabreal Geenwood and Jyzharnae Greenwood with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. This is a second degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in jail and a fine not to exceed $10,000.

A court date has been tentatively set both women for February, according to court documents.

SAN ANGELO — Four people have been arrested after police investigated an assault over a theft in San Angelo, according to a police news release.

Minutes after 9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, police responded to a residence in the unit block of East 22nd Street to an unknown problem, the release stated.

A preliminary investigation revealed four people went to the residence with firearms and guns "to confront the occupants about a recent theft of property." The confrontation led to the assault of a 21-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman threatened by knifepoint, according to the release.

Gabreal Nichole Greenwood, 20, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a parole violation warrant. She remained in Tom Green County Detention Center with no bond on the assault charge as of noon Tuesday, according to online jail records.

Jyzharnae Anique Greenwood, 20, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She remained in Tom Green County Detention Center with no bond listed as of noon Tuesday, according to online jail records.

Danny Phillip Hicks Jr., 21, from Eldorado, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of marijuana. He was released from Tom Green County Detention Center on a $1,000 bond, according to online jail records.

Cameron Christopher Lewis, 25, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remained in Tom Green County Detention Center with no bond listed as of noon Tuesday, according to online jail records.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the release.

