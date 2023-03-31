SAPD says attempted child abduction on the city’s westside, suspect on the loose

The St. Augustine Police Department is currently investigating a reported attempted abduction of a child on the city’s westside.

On Thurs., Mar. 30, 2023, patrol units responded to the area of Nesbit and Smith St. in reference to the incident, in which the potential victim stated that she was walking in the area around 5:30 pm when an unknown man grabbed her by the arm. In fear, she was able to escape his grasp and ran away.

The suspect was described as tall, skinny and dressed in all black with a black ski mask, and black backpack.

Anyone who has any information in regards to the incident described above is asked to contact the St. Augustine Police Department at 904-825-1070 or email us at investigations@staugpd.com

