Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS): Hedge Funds Sticking Around

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) and determine whether hedge funds had an edge regarding this stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) shares haven't seen a lot of action during the first quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 10 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. At the end of this article we will also compare SPNS to other stocks including Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL), Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG), and La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to get a better sense of its popularity. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Now we're going to review the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS).

What does smart money think about Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS)?

At Q1's end, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 0% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards SPNS over the last 18 quarters. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.