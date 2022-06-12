Sapiens International's (NASDAQ:SPNS) five-year total shareholder returns outpace the underlying earnings growth

It's been a soft week for Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) shares, which are down 15%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been pleasing. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 94% in that time. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for the long term, so spare a thought for those caught in the 20% decline over the last twelve months.

In light of the stock dropping 15% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive five-year return.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Sapiens International achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 30% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 14% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Sapiens International has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store?

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Sapiens International's TSR for the last 5 years was 111%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 16% in the twelve months, Sapiens International shareholders did even worse, losing 18% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 16%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Sapiens International better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Sapiens International is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

