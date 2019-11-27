Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days

Readers hoping to buy Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 2nd of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of December.

Saputo's next dividend payment will be CA$0.17 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed CA$0.68 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Saputo stock has a trailing yield of around 1.7% on the current share price of CA$39.66. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Saputo has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Saputo paid out a comfortable 34% of its profit last year. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 68% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Saputo, with earnings per share up 7.4% on average over the last five years. Decent historical earnings per share growth suggests Saputo has been effectively growing value for shareholders. However, it's now paying out more than half its earnings as dividends. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last ten years, Saputo has lifted its dividend by approximately 9.3% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Saputo? Earnings per share have been growing at a steady rate, and Saputo paid out less than half its profits and more than half its free cash flow as dividends over the last year. To summarise, Saputo looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

Wondering what the future holds for Saputo? See what the eight analysts we track are forecasting