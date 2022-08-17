Sara Koth promoted to chief of Secretary of State's Investigations Division

Aug. 17—ATLANTA — The Secretary of State's office announced Wednesday the promotion of Sara Koth as chief investigator for the Investigations Division of the Secretary of State's office.

Koth has nearly 20 years of law enforcement experience, with more than 15 of those being in a supervisory role. In her new role, she will supervise more than 40 investigators, inspectors and support staff overseeing complex case management spanning 43 professional licensing boards, the State Election Board, cemeteries, charities, securities and corporations.

Koth began her career as a senior patrol officer with the Forest Park Police Department, rising through the ranks from lead detective to the operations commander. During her career with the department, she served as co-chair of the Clayton County Child Abuse Protocol, overseeing investigations into human trafficking and child abuse as well as on the steering committee for the Clayton County Domestic Violence Task Force. She is an instructor with the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Council, and holds numerous certifications including Crime Scene Reconstruction, Criminal Profiling, and Workplace/School violence.

"Sara Koth is a seasoned law enforcement professional who will execute her duties with the highest degree of integrity," Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said. "Her background complements the complex and unique investigations undertaken by the Secretary of State's office, and her skill-set makes her uniquely qualified for this role."

Koth earned bachelor of science and master of Public Administration degrees from Columbus State University, and serves as an adjunct professor of Criminal Justice at Central Georgia Technical College.