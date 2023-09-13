Sara Sharif: Relatives sought over death return to UK from Pakistan

Three relatives who police want to speak to over the death of 10-year-old Sara Sharif have returned to the UK from Pakistan.

A plane thought to be carrying her father Urfan Sharif, his wife Beinash Batool and his brother Faisal Malik, has landed at Gatwick Airport.

Surrey Police said they wanted to speak to the trio, who left the UK the day before Sara's body was found.

A post-mortem found she had sustained multiple and extensive injuries.

The flight landed at London Gatwick just before 19:30 BST on Wednesday evening, five weeks after the trio left the UK.

Sara's father, his wife and his brother had flown to Dubai from an airport at Sialkot, in the Punjab province, early on Wednesday morning.

Police in Pakistan said the three travelled of their own free will.

Sara's five siblings - aged between one and 13 - who travelled with the three adults to Pakistan remain in a government care facility in the country.

Sara's body was found at her home in Woking on 10 August. She had been living at the property with her father Mr Sharif, stepmother Ms Batool, uncle Mr Malik and siblings.

The three adults travelled from the UK to Pakistan on 9 August.

An international search was launched via Interpol for the trio, with police in Pakistan trying to locate them on behalf of detectives in Surrey.

Mr Sharif and Ms Batool released a video statement last week in which Ms Batool said they had gone into hiding in Pakistan over fears police in the country would "torture or kill" them.

They also claimed members of their family had been harassed, and that they were willing to co-operate with the UK authorities.

Mr Sharif did not speak in the video, while Ms Batool read from a notebook. It was the first time they had publicly commented since Sara's death.

The five children who travelled with the three adults to Pakistan were found by police at the home of Mr Sharif's father on Monday.

Muhammad Sharif, Sara's grandfather, told the BBC the children had been staying at his house in Jhelum since their arrival on 10 August.

They were moved to a government childcare facility following a court hearing in Pakistan on Tuesday, although the court did not state how long they should be kept there for.

Additional reporting by James Gregory and Doug Faulkner