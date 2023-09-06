Sara Sharif: Dad and stepmum release video in first public contact since her death

Sara Sharif's father and stepmother claim they are willing to co-operate with UK authorities in a video - their first public contact since her death.

The 10-year-old's body was found at her home in Woking, Surrey, on 10 August.

Surrey Police want to speak to her father Urfan Sharif, his partner Beinash Batool and brother Faisal Malik in relation to a murder investigation.

In the low-quality footage Ms Batool reads from a notebook while Mr Sharif does not speak.

She spends only two sentences on Sara, describing her death as an "incident".

The BBC was sent the video but was unable to verify their account. Nor was the BBC able to verify the conditions under which the video was filmed or the location.

An inquest held last month heard the precise cause of death was "not yet ascertained" but was likely to be "unnatural".

Post-mortem tests found Sara sustained "multiple and extensive injuries".

Her mother Olga Sharif told Polish television she hardly recognised Sara in the mortuary because of her injuries.

Ms Batool ends the video saying that they are willing to co-operate with the UK authorities to fight their case.

The majority of the 2 minute and 36 second-long video consists of allegations that the Pakistan police are harassing the couple's extended family, illegally detaining them and raiding their homes.

Ms Batool states that the reason the family are in hiding is because they fear that the Pakistan police will torture and kill them.

In response Jhelum police chief Mehmood Bajwa told the BBC the allegations of harassment and torture of family members are false.

He said if the family had any fears from the police they could go to court to seek protection.

Detectives launched an international manhunt after Sara's body was discovered by police at an address in Hammond Road, Woking, on 10 August.

Her father, his partner and his brother, had travelled to Pakistan the previous day.

Officers said Mr Sharif, 41, made a 999 call from Pakistan, leading them to find Sara's body, shortly after landing in Islamabad.

Pakistan police believe the trio landed in Islamabad international airport early on 10 August, before travelling to the city of Jhelum where they stayed for a few days, stopping for a few hours in the village of Domeli and leaving on 13 August.

They have since been unable to locate them.

