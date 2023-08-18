Sara Sharif suffered 'multiple' injuries over 'extended' period of time before death

The 10-year-old girl found dead in Woking last week suffered “multiple and extensive” injuries likely to have been caused over a “sustained and extended” period of time, police have said.

Sara Sharif was found dead at her home in Surrey after officers were called from Pakistan by her father, Urfan Sharif, at around 2.50am on August 10, Surrey Police said. The discovery sparked a murder investigation.

A post-morten examination, which took place on Tuesday, did not establish the cause of her death and further tests are being carried out.

But Detective superintendent Mark Chapman, from the Surrey Police, said: “While the post-mortem has not provided us with an established cause of death at this time, the fact that we now know that Sara had suffered multiple and extensive injuries over a sustained and extended period has significantly changed the nature of our investigation, and we have widened the timescale of the focus of our enquiry.

“As a result, we are trying to piece together a picture of Sara’s lifestyle, but we cannot do this without the public’s help.”

Police are expected to remain at the property near Woking for 'some weeks' - Tony Kershaw/SWNS

Police also revealed that Mr Sharif, his partner, Beinash Batool, and his brother, Faisal Malik, are wanted for questioning as part of the investigation.

He said it is believed Mr Sharif travelled to Islamabad with Ms Batool and Mr Malik on August 9, a day before Sara’s death was discovered. They travelled with five children aged between one and 13-years old, he added.

There is no formal extradition treaty between the UK and Pakistan, but Mr Chapman said that people have been extradited from the Asian country before.

Police are working with the Crown Prosecution Service, Interpol, the National Crime Agency and Foreign Office to carry out their investigation and to liaise with Pakistani authorities.

Officers are not looking to identify anyone else in connection with the investigation, Mr Chapman said.

Sara’s mother is being supported by specialist officers and police say the two have not been in contact.

Olga Sharif described her daughter as “an amazing child”, and said that her life “will never be the same again” following her death.

Police are expected to remain at the property in the village of Horsell for “some weeks”.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.