Sara Sharif’s father did not mention her death to family after fleeing UK

Sara Sharif was found in a Surrey home with injuries that were inflicted 'over a sustained ... period of time'

The father of 10-year-old Surrey schoolgirl Sara Sharif did not tell his relatives about her death after he arrived in Pakistan, according to her grandfather.

Sara’s body was found at a property in Woking last month having suffered “multiple and extensive injuries” which had been inflicted “over a sustained and extended period of time”.

Her father, Urfan Sharif, 41, fled the UK the day before the body was discovered, along with his wife, Beinash Batool, 29, and his brother Faisal Malik, 28.

They are now believed to be in Pakistan, where the authorities have raided a number of properties in search of the trio.

Surrey detectives have identified three people they would like to speak to as part of the ongoing investigation into Sara’s death.

Police in Pakistan have arrested members of the family with whom the trio may have been staying, including two sons and two son-in-laws of Sara’s grandfather Muhammad Sharif.

‘He did not inform us’

Attending a detention hearing for the four men at Rawalpindi High Court on Friday, Mr Sharif, 68, told The Telegraph: “I met Urfan and he stayed with us for two nights along with his children and wife. He did not inform us about the death of Sara and suddenly they all left the house.”

He added: “Sara visited Pakistan twice two years ago, she was dear to me and a very cute and obedient girl. I was shocked when I heard about her death. I don’t know why this incident happened.”

A senior police source in Pakistan told The Telegraph: “We have updated Interpol about our efforts to arrest the trio. We have raided several districts and towns. This is a high-profile case, we will get a breakthrough.”

Surrey police are continuing to appeal for information to help them understand Sara’s life in the months leading up to her death.

Lawyers in the UK have said Pakistan’s government is unlikely to block an extradition request in connection with the case, although there is no formal extradition treaty between the two countries.

