Sara Sharif: International manhunt over death of girl, 10

Sara Sharif's body was found alone at a house in Woking

An international manhunt for three people continues following the death of 10-year-old Sara Sharif.

A post-mortem examination will take place later for Sara, whose body was found alone in the early hours of Thursday at her home in Woking, Surrey, following a call for her welfare.

Surrey Police said the three people it was trying to locate left the country the previous day.

The force is working with international authorities to find them.

Flowers were laid at the scene shortly after Sara's body was discovered

The local Imam said the community had been shocked by her death.

Hafiz Hashmi, Imam of the Shah Jahan Mosque, said he had not been able to sleep in recent days.

He told BBC Radio Surrey: "We are immensely shocked and saddened. Can't believe something like this can happen to such an innocent child.

"We don't know the circumstances around the death so we pray for the girl's soul to be at peace. We pray that we are able to find the truth surrounding her death so that loved ones can lay the girl to rest.

"People are shocked, they can't believe this can happen to such an innocent child."

Surrey Police said the three people it was trying to locate left the UK on 9 August

A local church was also opened for members of the community to attend for "prayer, reflection or comfort", while floral tributes have been left outside the house.

Speaking after the discovery, a neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, said Sara "appeared to help look after her younger brothers and sisters, and especially the baby".

They "seemed a happy family who cared for all their children", they said.

Sara's body was found at the empty house at about 02:50 BST on 10 August.

Formal identification has yet to take place, and investigators are still at the property in Hammond Road.

