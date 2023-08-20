Sara Sharif known to social services before she was found dead

Sara Sharif died from multiple and extensive injuries inflicted over a sustained period of time, police have said - Surrey Police

A 10-year-old girl who was found dead at her family home in Surrey was known to social services, it has emerged.

Sara Sharif died from multiple and extensive injuries inflicted over a sustained period of time, police have said.

An international search for Sara’s father Urfan Sharif, his partner Beinash Batool and the 10-year-old’s uncle Faisal Malik is under way. They are wanted for questioning in the investigation.

On Sunday, Surrey County Council confirmed that Sara was known to social services. A spokesman said the council could not comment further while a review by the Surrey Safeguarding Children Partnership is ongoing.

Sara was found at her family home in Woking after officers were called from Pakistan by her father at around 2.50am on Aug 10.

Detective Superintendent Mark Chapman, from the Surrey Police and Sussex Police major crime team, said it is believed Mr Sharif travelled to Islamabad on Aug 9 with Ms Batool and Mr Malik. They travelled with five children aged between one and 13 years old, he added.

Police are working with the Crown Prosecution Service, Interpol, the National Crime Agency and Foreign Office to carry out their investigation and to liaise with Pakistani authorities.

There is no formal extradition treaty between the UK and Pakistan. However, DS Chapman said people have been extradited from Pakistan before.

A post-mortem on Tuesday was unable to establish the cause of Sara’s death and further tests are being carried out.

In a statement on Friday, DS Chapman: “While the post-mortem has not provided us with an established cause of death at this time, the fact that we now know that Sara had suffered multiple and extensive injuries over a sustained and extended period has significantly changed the nature of our investigation, and we have widened the timescale of the focus of our enquiry.

“As a result, we are trying to piece together a picture of Sara’s lifestyle, but we cannot do this without the public’s help. That is why we are appealing for anyone who knew Sara, had any form of contact with her, or has any other information about her, no matter how insignificant it might seem, to come forward as soon as possible.”

