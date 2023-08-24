Sara Sharif murder inquiry: Renewed appeal two weeks after girl found dead

A neighbour has told the BBC Sara Sharif was being home schooled at the time of her death

Police have launched a fresh appeal for information two weeks after a 10-year-old girl was found dead at her home.

Sara Sharif's body was found alone at a house in Woking, Surrey, a day after her family members flew to Pakistan.

Detectives launched an international manhunt and have now appealed to "people in the Woking community and beyond" who had contact with Sara who have not previously come forward.

Police said they were working to piece together a picture of Sara's lifestyle.

Det Supt Mark Chapman thanked people who had already contacted officers, but said: "We know that there will be lots of people in the Woking community and beyond who will have had contact with Sara who may not already have come forward, and we would encourage them to do so.

"Any information is better than no information.

"Although you might think it's insignificant, it might be vital to the investigation and in helping us to bring justice for Sara."

Sara's body was discovered at her home in Hammond Road, Horsell, in the early hours of 10 August.

Officers are working with the authorities in Pakistan to locate Sara's father Urfan Sharif, his partner Beinash Batool and his brother Faisal Malik, who were believed to have travelled to Islamabad.

Sara's father Urfan Sharif and his partner Beinash Batool are sought by police

Surrey Police said it had "widened the timescale" of the murder investigation after finding Sara had suffered injuries over an extended period of time.

Post-mortem tests found Sara had sustained "multiple and extensive injuries".

Det Supt Chapman said the impact of Sara's death continued to be felt deeply by the local and wider community, including among officers and staff.

Surrey Police have also released an image of Mr Malik as part of the renewed appeal.

Sara's head teachers and neighbours have paid tribute to the Year 5 pupil who had attended St Mary's C of E primary school in Byfleet.

However, those who knew Sara have described how she had been home-schooled since April.

One mother has revealed her daughter saw Sara with cuts and bruises at school but when her daughter asked Sara what had happened, she said she had fallen off her bike.

Surrey County Council have confirmed she was known to the authorities and police have also revealed the force had "historic" contact with the family.

