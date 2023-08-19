Sara Sharif murder inquiry: Searches continue for father of 10-year-old

Sara Sharif suffered extensive injuries over an extended period of time, police said

Police in Pakistan say they are continuing to search for the father of a 10-year-old girl who was found dead in a house in Surrey.

Sara Sharif''s body was found at her family home in Woking, in the early hours of 10 August.

Surrey Police have confirmed they want to speak to Urfan Sharif, along with his partner and brother.

Pakistan police told they BBC they had been asked to try to locate Mr Sharif, but not arrest him.

Mr Sharif, his partner Beinash Batool and his brother Faisal Malik all left the UK for Pakistan on 9 August, a day before Sara's body was discovered.

Pakistan police told the BBC they had been asked by the country's Federal Investigation Agency to try to find Mr Sharif, but not arrest him.

They say the search involves several police stations in different places around the country, including visiting family members, but as yet they had not found him.

Urfan Sharif and his partner Beinash Batool are sought by police

Surrey Police have revealed Mr Sharif, 41, made a 999 call from Pakistan shortly after landing in Islamabad with his partner, his brother and five children, aged between one and 13.

The call led officers to the house in Woking where they the body of Sara who had sustained "multiple and extensive injuries", likely to have been caused over a sustained period of time.

There was no-one else in the house when her body was discovered.

Det Supt Mark Chapman, from Surrey Police and Sussex Police Major Crime Team, said: "While the post-mortem has not provided us with an established cause of death at this time, the fact that we now know that Sara had suffered multiple and extensive injuries over a sustained and extended period has significantly changed the nature of our investigation, and we have widened the timescale of the focus of our inquiry."

Police are working with the Crown Prosecution Service, Interpol, the National Crime Agency and the Foreign Office to carry out their investigation and in liaising with Pakistani authorities.

There is no formal extradition treaty between the UK and Pakistan.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.