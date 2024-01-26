Sara Sharif: Murder trial expected in October

The trial of a father, stepmother and uncle charged with murdering a 10-year-old girl is expected to begin in October.

Urfan Sharif, 42, Beinash Batool, 29, and Urfan's brother, Faisal Malik, 28, are accused of killing Sara Sharif, who was found dead at her home in Woking, Surrey, on 10 August.

All three have pleaded not guilty.

A hearing at the Old Bailey on Friday heard the trial will be heard by High Court judge Mr Justice Cavanagh.

The three defendants, who lived with Sara before her death, attended the hearing by video link.

They are also charged with causing or allowing the death of a child, which they all deny.

Judge Mark Lucraft directed the defendants should next appear for a hearing in February, at which the trial date would be finalised.

The trial, which had previously been listed for September, is expected to last for six weeks.

Mr Sharif, Ms Batool and Mr Malik travelled to Islamabad, Pakistan, with Sara's five brothers and sisters on 9 August, the day before her body was found.

A previous court hearing was told police found Sara's body after receiving a call from Pakistan on 10 August.

The three adults were arrested on their return to the UK on 13 September and were charged two days later.

A post-mortem examination found Sara had sustained "multiple and extensive injuries" before her death.

However, an inquest heard the actual cause of death had not yet been established.

