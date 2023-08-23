Sara Sharif murder inquiry: Girl found dead was being home schooled, says neighbour

A neighbour has told the BBC Sara Sharif was being home schooled at the time of her death

A neighbour of the 10-year-old found dead at her home in Surrey has told the BBC the girl had been removed from school and was being educated at home.

Sara Sharif was found by police at her home in Horsell, Woking on 10 August.

Surrey Police are trying to trace her father, his brother and his partner, who flew to Pakistan the previous day.

A post-mortem examination confirmed Sara had sustained "multiple and extensive injuries" over a long period of time.

The neighbour, who did not want to be named, said Sara's father's partner Beinash Batool had told her the girl was being home schooled after being bullied at school for wearing a hijab.

"I suggested to Beinash that Sara needed to be with children her own age," said the neighbour, "she replied that she was making friends at the mosque and in her swimming lessons.

"Another time I remarked to Beinash that it must be difficult to home school Sara, especially as she had the baby to look after. She said it was very easy as she used BBC Bitesize."

The neighbour said Sara seemed "reserved and quiet".

"She often carried the baby in her arms, and sometimes I saw her playing with him. I never saw her smile or laugh."

Urfan Sharif and his partner Beinash Batool are sought by police

Surrey Police is working with the authorities in Pakistan in a bid to locate Ms Batool, Sara's father Urfan Sharif and his brother Faisal Malik.

Surrey County Council and Surrey Police have confirmed the authorities had contact with the family, with the police describing their contact as "limited" and "historic".

A post-mortem examination failed to establish the exact cause of Sara's death, with more tests being carried out.

