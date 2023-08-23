Sara Sharif murder inquiry: Girl was home schooled, says neighbour

A neighbour has told the BBC Sara Sharif was being home schooled at the time of her death

A neighbour of a 10-year-old girl found dead at her home has told the BBC she had been removed from school and was being educated at home.

Sara Sharif was found by police at her home in Horsell, Woking, Surrey, on 10 August.

Surrey Police is trying to trace her father, his brother and his partner, who flew to Pakistan the previous day.

A post-mortem examination confirmed Sara sustained "multiple and extensive injuries" over a long period of time.

The neighbour, who did not want to be named, said Sara's father's partner Beinash Batool had told her the girl was being home schooled after being bullied for wearing a hijab.

"I suggested to Beinash that Sara needed to be with children her own age," said the neighbour, "she replied that she was making friends at the mosque and in her swimming lessons.

"Another time I remarked to Beinash that it must be difficult to home school Sara, especially as she had the baby to look after. She said it was very easy as she used BBC Bitesize."

The neighbour said Sara seemed "reserved and quiet".

"She often carried the baby in her arms, and sometimes I saw her playing with him. I never saw her smile or laugh."

Tributes have been left at the family home in Woking

Meanwhile, another neighbour whose daughter was in the same class as Sara at St Mary's primary school in Byfleet has spoken to the BBC.

The woman, who asked only to be identified as Jessica, said Sara was a happy and confident child who always skipped to school.

But after Sara died, Jessica's daughter told her mother Sara had come to school in April with clearly visible injuries.

"Just before the Easter holidays she was in school and had cuts and bruises on her face and her neck," Jessica said.

"My daughter had asked what had happened and she said she'd fallen off a bike and kind of walked away. The next day the teacher announced she had left school and she was being home-schooled. "

She said it was about that time that the Sharif family moved to Woking, about a 20-minute drive away.

Jessica said she never saw Sara at the school again and neighbours in Woking also said they did not see Sara go to school.

Sara's father Urfan Sharif and his partner Beinash Batool are sought by police

Surrey Police officers are working with the authorities in Pakistan to locate Ms Batool, Sara's father Urfan Sharif and his brother Faisal Malik.

Surrey County Council and police have confirmed the authorities had contact with the family, with the police describing their contact as "limited" and "historic".

A post-mortem examination failed to establish the exact cause of Sara's death, with more tests being carried out.

