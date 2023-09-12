Sara Sharif’s siblings taken into care

Sara, 10, was found dead and alone at a house in Woking on Aug 10 - Surrey Police

Sara Sharif’s siblings have been taken into child protection after they were recovered from their grandfather’s house in Pakistan.

The five children were flown out of the UK on August 9, the day before Sara, 10, was found dead inside a home in Woking, Surrey.

Sara’s father Urfan Sharif, stepmother Beinash Batool and uncle Faisal Malik were not present when the children, aged between one and 13, were recovered from Muhammad Sharif’s home in Jhelum on Monday during a police raid.

The three adults remain in hiding but Mr Sharif and Ms Batool released a recorded statement indicating they were willing to “fight our case in court”.

During the raid, police broke the locks of the main gate, entered the house and shop and confiscated CCTV cameras inside and outside the house.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Muhammad Sharif said: “I kept the children since day one and I am here to protect them, no one asked about the children from me.”

On Tuesday, in Jhelum, Javed Iqbal Khokar, a civil judge, issued a temporary ruling to send the children to a child protection and welfare bureau in Rawalpindi.

He did not say how long the children would remain there.

A Jhelum police spokesperson told The Telegraph: “The police are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the children to safely send them to the authorities at a child protection and welfare bureau.”

Police also released a photograph of the children which The Telegraph has seen.

Raja Haq Nawaz, the Sharifs’ family lawyer, said the verdict will be appealed at Rawalpindi High Court.

“Children are too small in age and the grandfather [Muhammad Sharif] wants their custody,” the lawyer said.

Legal experts say the ruling could pave the way for attempts to bring the children back to the UK.

Osama Malik, a leading family and international law expert in Islamabad, told The Telegraph: “Their (the children’s) grandfather could apply to the family court for their custody or since they are His Majesty’s subjects, the Crown, through the High Commission, may apply for their custody so that they can be taken back to Britain.”

