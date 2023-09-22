Sara Sharif: Surrey Police release new images of girl

New images of Sara Sharif have been released by Surrey Police as part of an ongoing investigation.

The 10-year-old's body was found at her home in Woking on 10 August.

Her father, stepmother and uncle appeared at the Old Bailey earlier this week and were told they would face a murder trial next autumn.

"The photos present Sara in the way we believe she may have dressed in the months prior to her death," police said.

"We are hoping that these images will prompt more people to come forward with information about her and her family."

A post-mortem examination found that Sara had suffered "multiple and extensive injuries".

Police said posters had also been displayed in and around Woking train station and taxi ranks around the town in both English and Urdu.

Det Supt Mark Chapman said: "We have released these new images this week in the hope that it will prompt more people who knew Sara and her family to come forward.

"We are grateful to everyone who has already contacted us, and I would like to stress that any information, no matter how insignificant it might seem, is reviewed by the investigation team and further enquiries carried out if appropriate.

"I would urge anyone who may have information and hasn't yet come forward to reach out to us."

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.