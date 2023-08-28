Sara Sharif suspects are one step ahead of us, say Pakistani police

Three fugitives wanted in connection with the murder of a 10-year-old girl found dead at her Surrey home are one step ahead of police, detectives in Pakistan have said.

The body of Sara Sharif was found by police at a property in Woking earlier this month having suffered “multiple and extensive injuries” over a “sustained and extended period of time”

A cause of death is yet to be established but it is understood that no single “catastrophic injury” is responsible.

Surrey Police discovered her body on August 10 following a call from Urfan Sharif, 41, shortly after he arrived in Islamabad, the Pakistani capital.

Mr Sharif, his wife Beinash Batool, 29, and his brother Faisal Malik, 28, fled the UK a day before Sara’s body was found.

Sara's body was found at her home in Woking on August 10 - SWNS

They are thought to have travelled to Islamabad on August 9 and Surrey Police have said they are wanted for questioning.

International hunt

The family’s disappearance has sparked an international hunt involving Interpol and Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency.

Last week authorities in Pakistan raided a large number of properties in Jhelum, a city in the north of Punjab, in search of Mr Sharif ‘s relatives who may know where the family is hiding.

On Monday officers said that the trio were constantly moving and were closely following media reports to keep ahead.

“We are trying our best to arrest Urfan, Beinash and Faisal soon. They keep changing the locations”, Malik Nisar, a police inspector at Domeli Police Station in Jhelum and a head of one of the three teams hunting them told The Telegraph.

Sardar Nisar Ahmed Khan, the spokesman of the Regional Police Office Rawalpindi added: “The media is reporting minute by minute and I think they are changing the location through media reporting and they are monitoring the news to avoid the arrest. Police initiated several raids but got no breakthrough yet. This case is a challenge for us and we want to unburden ourselves by arresting them soon”.

Appeal for information

Surrey Police is continuing to appeal for information to help them piece together a picture of Sara’s lifestyle prior to her death.

They widened the timescale of their investigation after the post-mortem examination revealed that Sara had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries”, likely to have been caused over a “sustained and extended period of time”.

The post-mortem examination revealed that Sara had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries” - Surrey Police

Sara’s mother, Olga Sharif, is being supported by specialist officers.

Renewing the appeal last week, Detective Superintendent Mark Chapman, from the Surrey Police and Sussex Police Major Crime Team, said: “We would like to thank those people who have already come forward and reported information to us.

“However, we know that there will be lots of people in the Woking community and beyond who will have had contact with Sara who may not already have come forward, and we would encourage them to do so.

“Any information is better than no information – although you might think it’s insignificant, it might be vital to the investigation and in helping us to bring justice for Sara.”

Lawyers in the UK have said Pakistan’s government is unlikely to block an extradition request in connection to Sara’s death.

There is no formal extradition treaty between the UK and Pakistan but people have been returned from the Asian country before.

