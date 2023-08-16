Sara Sharif: Trio known to Woking girl booked flights to Pakistan

Three people known to 10-year-old Sara Sharif booked one-way tickets to Pakistan, and flew the day before her body was found, BBC News understands.

Sara's body was found at her home in Woking, Surrey, on 10 August.

The BBC has spoken to a travel agent in the town who said he was contacted by someone known to Sara, wanting tickets for three adults and five children.

Police want to speak to three people known to Sara - who they have not named - and who left the UK on 9 August.

Surrey Police launched a murder investigation after Sara's body was found alone in the family home 02:50 BST.

Speaking to the BBC, the travel agent in Woking identified the person making the booking on the evening of 8 August to travel the following day, whom he said had used his services before.

The BBC has spoken to police in Pakistan who have said that no formal approach has been made by the British authorities over the case.

Pakistan and the UK do not have a formal extradition treaty.

In an interview with the Sun newspaper Sara's mother spoke about her grief and disbelief that her daughter was dead.

Olga Sharif was divorced from Sara's father, who had custody of the child.

A post-mortem examination was due to be carried out yesterday (Tuesday) on the 10-year-old. but a cause of death has not been formally confirmed.