Sara Sharif went to school with bruises and scratches on face

A 10-year-old girl found dead in her home went to school with bruises and scratches on her face months before her death.

Detectives discovered the body of Sara Sharif at her home in Woking following a 999 call from her father, Urfan Sharif.

He has now fled to Pakistan with his partner Baenish Portal, brother Faisal Malik and his five children.

Sara, who is understood to have also been home-schooled for a period of time, was “historically” known to police – with the police watchdog, the IOPC, having now demanded to know the extent of the contact between the Surrey force and the Sharif family.

A former classmate of Sara’s at St Mary’s C of E Primary School in Surrey told her mother she came to school on one occasion in April with clearly visible injuries.

The girl’s mother, known only as Jessica, told the BBC: “Just before the Easter holidays she was in school and had cuts and bruises on her face and her neck.

“My daughter had asked what had happened and she said she’d fallen off a bike and then kind of walked away.”

Sara is believed to have been taken out of the classroom and home-schooled shortly after the incident.

Questions for Surrey Police

Surrey Police, who are leading the investigation alongside the National Crime Agency and their counterparts in Pakistan, are also facing questions from a police watchdog over what they knew about the history of the family.

The force previously said Sara’s family was known to police but only on a “historic and limited basis”.

However, the Independent Office for Police Conduct is demanding further information from the force about their contact.

Surrey County Council have confirmed Sara was known to them but refused to provide further detail pending an ongoing review.

A post-mortem examination showed Sara had suffered “multiple and extensive” injuries over a “sustained and extended period of time”.

Her body was found in the early hours of August 10.

Police search for Sara’s family

Police in Pakistan are trying to track down Sara’s family who have gone into hiding after booking one-way tickets to Islamabad 48 hours before the girl’s body was found alone at their home in Woking.

A police source said officers have interrogated two of Mr Sharif’s brothers in Jhelum yet a court in Lahore has refused to grant further power to detain them.

Faisal Malik flew out to Pakistan with Sara's father the day before her body was discovered

Local authorities have not been able to trace Mr Sharif’s whereabouts and it is feared he has fled with his family to another city.

Surrey Police on Thursday issued a fresh appeal for witnesses to come forward with information about the “family’s lifestyle”.

Detective Superintendent Mark Chapman said: “It is now two weeks since Sara’s body was found and the impact of her tragic death continues to be felt deeply by the local and wider community, including our officers and staff.

“We would like to thank those people who have already come forward and reported information to us.

“However, we know that there will be lots of people in the Woking community and beyond who will have had contact with Sara who may not already have come forward, and we would encourage them to do so.

“Any information is better than no information, although you might think it’s insignificant, it might be vital to the investigation and in helping us to bring justice for Sara.”

‘Bull in a china shop’

Israr Barshir, a 49-year-old director of a chauffeur company and former neighbour of the family, described Sara’s father as like “a bull in a china shop”.

He said: “We didn’t really talk that much, I found him to be aggressive.” He added that the taxi driver used to “keep his windows blacked out” and “kept himself to himself”.

A pair of forensic vans were seen driving away from a former address belonging to Ms Batool and a police cordon was drawn up outside the property with three marked cars stationed at the scene.

