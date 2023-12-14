Sara Sharif's father step-mother and uncle plead not-guilty to murder of 10-year-old

Sara's father, Urfan Sharif, 41, and his partner Beinash Batool, 29, fled the UK for Pakistan after Sara was found dead and alone at the family home in Woking, Surrey - Surrey Police

The father, stepmother and uncle of the murdered 10-year-old girl found dead at her Surrey home have all pleaded not guilty to her murder.

Urfan Sharif, 41, his wife Beinash Batool, 29, and Urfan’s brother, Faisal Malik, 28, also each denied a charge of causing or allowing the death of Sara Sharif.

Urfan Sharif, Beinash Batool, and Faisal Malik - AFP

The body of Sara was found by police at her home in Woking on Aug 10. It is believed that she died on or around Aug 8.

Police made the discovery after receiving information in a phone call.

The three were arrested on Sep 13 on suspicion of murder after returning to the UK from Pakistan to which they had travelled.

Court artist sketch of family members of Sara Sharif - Elizabeth Cook/PA

Mr Sharif was arrested over the death of his 10-year-old daughter alongside his partner Ms Batool and brother Mr Malik as they arrived at Gatwick airport.

The trio flew on economy from Sialkot in eastern Pakistan on Sep 13 and then on a connecting business class flight from Dubai to London.

