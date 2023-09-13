Sara Sharif’s father and stepmother flying to UK from Pakistan

Three adults who are wanted by police following the death of 10-year-old Sara Sharif are returning to the UK from Pakistan.

Sara’s father Urfan Sharif, his wife Beinash Batool and brother Faisal Malik are due to land later on Wednesday. Surrey Police want to speak to the trio after they left the UK the day before Sara’s body was discovered at a house in Woking.

“We can confirm the three suspects in the case boarded a flight earlier and are on their way to the UK,” police spokeman Mudassar Khan told the AFP news agency, adding that they had voluntarily gone with the knowledge of authorities.

The trio are booked on a flight arriving at Gatwick on Wednesday night from Dubai after departing from a Pakistani airport near Islamabad.

Five children who accompanied the adults when they flew to Pakistan have remained in the country in a government childcare facility following a court ruling on Tuesday.

A post-mortem examinaton found Sara sustained “multiple and extensive” injuries.

