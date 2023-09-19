Sara Sharif's father, stepmother and uncle appear in court over girl's murder

Sara Sharif's body was found at her home on 10 August

The father, stepmother and uncle of Sara Sharif have appeared at the Old Bailey and were told they will face a murder trial next autumn.

Urfan Sharif, his wife Beinash Batool, and Urfan's brother, Faisal Malik, are also charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.

All three appeared in court on Tuesday via video link.

They are next due to appear on 1 December for a plea hearing, and will stand trial in September 2024.

Mr Sharif, 41, Ms Batool, 29, and Mr Malik, 28, all of Hammond Road, Woking, Surrey, spoke only to confirm their names and dates of birth.

Sara's body was found at her home in Woking on 10 August.

