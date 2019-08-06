How Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (ASX:SAR) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (ASX:SAR), it is a financially-robust company with an impressive track record and an optimistic future outlook. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Saracen Mineral Holdings here.

Flawless balance sheet with high growth potential

Investors in search for stocks with room to flourish should look no further than SAR, with its expected earnings growth of 35% underlying the notable 27% return on equity over the next few years leading up to 2022. Over the past few years, SAR has demonstrated a proven ability to generate robust returns of 12% Unsurprisingly, SAR surpassed the industry return of 9.1%, which gives us more confidence of the company's capacity to drive earnings going forward.

ASX:SAR Past and Future Earnings, August 6th 2019 More

SAR's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. Looking at SAR's capital structure, the company has no debt on its balance sheet. It has only utilized funding from its equity capital to run the business, which is rather impressive for a AU$3.7b market cap company. Investors’ risk associated with debt is virtually non-existent and the company has plenty of headroom to grow debt in the future, should the need arise.

ASX:SAR Historical Debt, August 6th 2019 More

