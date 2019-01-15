Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (ASX:SAR): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (ASX:SAR) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of SAR, it is a financially-robust company with an impressive history and a buoyant growth outlook. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Saracen Mineral Holdings here.

Flawless balance sheet with solid track record

SAR is an attractive stock for growth-seeking investors, with an expected earnings growth of 21% in the upcoming year which is expected to flow into an impressive return on equity of 24% over the next couple of years. Over the past few years, SAR has more than doubled its earnings, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. Not only did SAR outperformed its past performance, its growth also exceeded the Metals and Mining industry expansion, which generated a 26% earnings growth. This is an optimistic signal for the future.

SAR is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. SAR appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 1174x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

For Saracen Mineral Holdings, I’ve put together three essential aspects you should further research:

