Sarah Berger Gonzalez named to Board of My New Red Shoes, a nonprofit serving children and youth

My New Red Shoes welcomes a new member to the Board of Directors and adds three new board advisors to bring a fresh perspective for serving families in need in California's San Francisco Bay Area.

Sarah_Berger_Gonzalez

"I am excited to join the Board of My New Red Shoes and bring my commitment to building a more just and sustainable world by fostering innovative solutions that engage with families in need in the Bay Area,” said Gonzalez.





"I am excited to join the Board of My New Red Shoes and bring my commitment to building a more just and sustainable world by fostering innovative solutions that engage with families in need in the Bay Area,” said Gonzalez.

San Francisco, CA, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- My New Red Shoes (MNRS), a nonprofit working to improve the quality of life and well-being of children and youth experiencing economic hardship, announced the organization has named Sarah Berger Gonzalez to their board of directors. A Program Manager at Stanford’s Basic Income Lab, her expertise includes global experience and strategic guidance while working at The World Bank as a Social Protection Specialist.

"I am excited to join the Board of My New Red Shoes and bring my commitment to building a more just and sustainable world by fostering innovative solutions that engage with families in need in the Bay Area,” said Gonzalez.

MNRS also announced the addition of three new board advisors: Dr. Fatima Alleyne, serving her second term on the Contra Costa County Board of Education; Cecilia Hayes, an experienced global human resources executive; and Stefania Guadalupe Vallejo, a local humanitarian leader and Board Director with the United Nations Association - United States of America, East Bay Chapter.



“Challenging times call for creative leadership,” said Joanne Gouaux, Acting Board Chair for My New Red Shoes. “We are pleased to welcome Sarah as an exceptional leader to MNRS' Board of Directors. There is no doubt that Sarah and our new advisors will help MNRS advance meaningful solutions. We look forward to their fresh perspectives and valuable insights as we continue our commitment to working together with local communities and agency partners to serve children and youth experiencing unprecedented financial hardship.”

Story continues

My New Red Shoes has provided new shoes and clothing to over 90,000 children and youth experiencing economic hardship. Through collaboration with other child-serving agencies, MNRS’ programs help to provide a more normalized experience to children and youth by helping to address their basic needs.

About My New Red Shoes

A nonprofit organization working to improve the quality of life and well-being of children and youth experiencing economic hardship, My New Red Shoes (MNRS) provides new shoes and clothing to Bay Area students in order to build a stronger, healthier, and more inclusive community for all youth. Learn more at https://mynewredshoes.org/.

News via: KISS PR Story Web Release

Attachment

CONTACT: +16502413911



