Why Sarah Bloom Raskin's climate views sank her Fed nomination

Andrew Freedman
·2 min read

The collapse of Sarah Bloom Raskin's bid to be the Federal Reserve's top banking cop shows how deeply oil industry allies in Congress are dug in against weaving climate change into financial oversight.

Catch up fast: Raskin withdrew her nomination on Tuesday a day after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va) announced opposition to her nomination as vice chair of the Federal Reserve, effectively dooming her chances amid unified GOP opposition.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Why it matters: The stiff headwinds facing this nomination demonstrate how much resistance there is among the fossil fuel industry and its allies in Congress to integrating climate change risk analysis into the work of the country's top financial regulatory institution.

  • It's not the analysis that worries opponents of her nomination, but where such studies might lead.

The big picture: Progressives and climate activists championed Raskin's nomination because they were eager to see someone with extensive knowledge of the ways in which climate change, through extreme weather and climate events, related geopolitical upheaval and other effects, poses economic risks.

  • Not having her in the powerful role of vice chair of supervision means big banks will have less (but not zero) reason to worry about continuing to finance fossil fuel projects and plan for climate-related financial shocks.

The intrigue: The unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine impeded the Raskin nomination as well, since it helped cause gas prices skyrocket, and underscored the importance of relying more on domestically-produced energy.

  • Manchin has argued for increasing U.S. oil and gas drilling in response to the war.

  • In Raskin, Manchin saw an impediment to that vision.

  • So too did many oil and gas companies and their trade groups, which lined up in opposition to her nomination, while environmental groups supported her.

Zoom in: In announcing his opposition to Raskin's nomination, Manchin pointed to her climate views, stating: "Her previous public statements have failed to satisfactorily address my concerns about the critical importance of financing an all-of-the-above energy policy to meet our nation’s critical energy needs."

  • Her writings as an academic show that not only does she think the Fed should ensure that banks get prepared for the consequences of climate change, but also that banks and their regulators should play a positive role in a clean energy transition, shifting funding away from fossil fuels and toward clean energy.

  • She played down the role of the Fed in picking energy winners and losers during her January testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, though ranking member Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) did not buy the reversal, dismissing it as a "confirmation conversion."

Between the lines: Assuming Raskin is forced to bow out, the Banking Committee Republicans' tactic of boycotting attempts to vote on Biden's recent Fed nominees will have paid off.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with news Raskin withdrew her nomination.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Embattled Federal Reserve pick Raskin withdraws nomination

    Sarah Bloom Raskin withdrew her nomination Tuesday to a position on the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors after a key Democrat had joined with all Senate Republicans to oppose her confirmation. West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin announced Monday that he opposed Raskin's confirmation, and all Republicans in the evenly-split 50-50 Senate had indicated that they planned to block her nomination for the position of the Fed's top banking regulator. Republicans have argued that Raskin would use the Fed’s regulatory authority to discourage banks from lending to oil and gas companies.

  • Sarah Bloom Raskin withdraws from contention to be Fed vice chair

    Sarah Bloom Raskin is withdrawing from contention to be vice chair for supervision at the Federal Reserve, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

  • Manchin says he can't support Biden Fed nominee Raskin

    Key Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said in a statement on Monday that he's "unable to support" the nomination of Sarah Bloom Raskin by President Joe Biden to serve on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors, according to multiple published reports. "Her previous public statements have failed to satisfactorily address my concerns about the critical importance of financing an all-of-the-above energy policy to meet our nation's critical energy needs," the statement said.

  • Leonard Greene: Stop whining about gas prices — freedom costs, and we have to pay our share

    It’s three days after President Joe Biden announced a Russian oil ban, and I’m at a full-service station in my large SUV getting $20 worth of gas. I tell him how much I want, he squeezes on the handle and three seconds later he’s asking me for my money. I start to cry. Because it wasn’t that long ago when a $20 bill would get you a four-second squeeze. But these are heady times, and the world ...

  • Airlines fight Calif. law that expands breaks for employees

    The airline industry is escalating its campaign against a California law that gives pilots and flight attendants who are based there more rest and meal breaks than they are guaranteed under federal regulations. The trade group wants the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down a 2021 appeals court ruling which held that California-based flight crews are covered by the state's requirement that workers be free from all job duties for 10 minutes every four hours and for a 30-minute meal break every five hours, even during flights. The ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco came in a lawsuit filed by flight attendants for California-based Virgin America, which was bought by Alaska Airlines in 2016 and no longer exists.

  • U.S. oil 'mini-majors' emerge from shale patch deals, soaring energy prices

    A group of oil and gas "mini-majors" are emerging among U.S. shale producers, built from aggressive dealmaking that industry players expect will accelerate on strong commodity prices and the retreat of Europeans from U.S. onshore production. The players, including Devon Energy Corp, EQT Corp, Continental Resources, Pioneer Natural Resources and Diamondback Energy, are poised for another round of dealmaking, according to interviews with a dozen sources. "The conditions are there for public companies, in particular large independents and mid-caps, to use dealmaking to reshape themselves and ensure they have adequate inventory to capitalize on this commodity price supercycle," said Pete Bowden, global head of energy and power at Jefferies.

  • Marketmind: COVID comes back

    There's arguably never a good time for the COVID-19 pandemic to make a comeback but the surging cases in China over the weekend come at a moment when the global economy could do without another layer of stress to its already stretched supply chains. Ukraine's two leading providers of neon, which produce about half the world's supply of the key ingredient for making chips, have halted operations, threatening to raise prices and to aggravate the semiconductor shortage. This morning, Chinese stocks fell as domestic COVID-19 cases jumped to a two-year high, prompting Beijing's technology and financial hubs to impose restrictions.

  • Indian River School Board faces backlash for keeping most books on hit list; Moms for Liberty appeals

    The backlash comes after the School Board voted to keep only five of 156 books parent advocates said were inappropriate for schoolchildren.

  • Jussie Smollett’s legal team files for release pending appeal in emergency motion

    Lawyers for Jussie Smollet are asking a judge for a stay regarding his 150-day sentence and/or to grant the actor bail pending the status of his court appeal.

  • Australian court reverses landmark climate ruling

    STORY: Young environmental activists in Australia comforted each other outside a Sydney courtroom on Tuesday as the country’s federal court overturned a landmark ruling on climate change. That ruling came last year when the country’s environmental minister approved the expansion of a coal mine in New South Wales. The court found then that the minister had a duty to consider the growing impact of climate change on Australian children’s futures when making those decisions. But the court reversed that ruling Tuesday, saying that the environmental minister couldn’t be held personally liable for the effects of global warming. One of the schoolchildren who led last year’s case, Anjali Sharma, vowed on Tuesday to continue the fight for climate justice. “The federal court today may have accepted the minister’s legal arguments over ours, but that does not change the minister’s legal, moral obligations sorry, to take action on climate change and to protect young people from the harms that it would bring. It does not change the science. It does not put out the fires or drain the flood waters.” Australia is one of the world’s largest coal exporters, and carbon emissions from burning coal at the mine would add up to an estimated 100 million tonnes. Anti-coal climate activists slammed Tuesday’s ruling, which comes in the wake of unprecedented flooding on the country's east coast. Meanwhile the environmental minister welcomed the decision- and says the government remains committed to environmental protections.

  • Tadej Pogačar hints at big attack in Milan-San Remo

    Could Pogacar uncork a long-distance attack to fend off the sprinters? It could happen.

  • Jill Biden Arrives at White House in Brown Suede Jacket and Comfy Army Green Boots

    Jill and Joe Biden head home following a weekend at Camp David.

  • White House warns of 'severe consequences' as Congress cuts COVID aid

    On Tuesday, the same day as President Joe Biden signed the 2,741-page bill into law, his aides warned the omission could “have severe consequences as we will not be equipped to deal with a future surge.”

  • How Reagan was more FDR than Trump — and why that matters for the GOP's future

    The story you know is wrong, or at least very incomplete

  • Stockpiling Russians buy electronics, pharmacy goods as crisis deepens -PSB

    Many of the world's top companies have suspended operations in the country and it is largely excluded from the international financial system. Spending on electronic goods increased by 40%, pharmacy sales added 22%, and demand for clothes, shoes and spending in supermarkets increased by 16%, said PSB. Adjusting for inflation, demand for these types of goods increased by between 14% and 21%, PSB said.

  • 'Secrets of Playboy' details alleged 'underground system' of 'shadow mansions'

    On a new episode of Secrets of Playboy, Jennifer Saginor, the daughter of Dr. Mark Saginor, who was Hugh Hefner's personal doctor and best friend, continued to share her horrifying story. According to Jennifer, men from within Hefner's inner circle created what were known as "Shadow Mansions," mini mansions that housed girls who didn't make the cut to be a Playmate. Jennifer explained, "My father and the inner circle from Playboy created clones of the Playboy Mansion on a smaller scale to sort of lure these young girls in. It was very predatory. These young girls have no idea what's gonna hit them next." As time went on, many other men from Hefner's inner circle from Playboy, who wanted to emulate Hef's lifestyle, created their own shadow mansion, which became very popular in the '90s, due to Hefner marrying Kimberley Conrad, thus hosting less "orgy parties" at the mansion. Jennifer said women who were considered "sevens" or "eights," who did not make it into the Playboy mansion with the "nines or tens", were shuffled into one of the mini mansions, where they would live and become prey for powerful, wealthy men. Jennifer also revealed, "I just remember walking in on them and being, like, horrified. These girls were clearly drugged and not coherent. Maybe they would also have somebody, like, videotaping them, and then that videotape could be used as blackmail, so they wouldn't tell anyone or so that they'd sort of fall into this underground system of being available. Basically, any powerful, wealthy man in Los Angeles who was on the guest list to attend the mini-mansion parties was given an opportunity to spend time with particular girls. 'Spending time with her' is code for 'Having sex with her.' I think many of the girls stayed in the mini-mansion system because they were scared of being blackmailed with videotapes." Jennifer eventually moved into her father's shadow mansion, where she would witness horrifying things and discover that even she wasn't safe from the predatory behavior. "As a teenager, I turned to one of my father's friends for advice and showed up at his house. He ended up offering me a drink and putting something in my drink. Before I knew it, I was, you know, out of body and came to with him trying to have sex with me. Telling me I had to take my, like, clothes off, and I was in his bed, and the whole thing was so horrific," shared Jennifer. "For me, growing up in that setting, I was the only female that's welcomed into this boys' club. You know, I felt good about myself. I felt special and different. And really at the end of the day, I'm not."

  • Cyberattack takes down Israeli government websites

    Israel has faced a large-scale cyberattack that knocked down multiple government websites.

  • Experts call for reform after Census Bureau admits undercounting communities of color

    Several justice experts are now calling for reform of the U.S. census after its bureau admitted in a recent report that it undercounted Black, Latino and Indigenous Americans as part of the 2020 census, while overcounting white and Asian Americans.

  • Oil prices fall, continuing downward trend from last week

    Oil prices fell on Sunday at the start of the session, extending last week's decline, as a U.S. official said Russia was showing signs it might be willing to have substantive negotiations over Ukraine. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February, which Moscow calls a "special operation," has roiled energy markets globally. U.S. crude recorded a weekly drop of 5.7% after touching a high of $130.50 on March 7.

  • Austin companies pass on letter denouncing Abbott transgender order

    Some Austin-area companies were noticeably absent Friday when the Human Rights Campaign released a letter signed by 60 major businesses, urging Gov. Greg Abbott to abandon an order that equates gender-affirming health care for transgender children to child abuse.Why it matters: The letter denouncing Abbott's order includes organizational names like Austin's South by Southwest and companies with a large presence here: Apple, IBM, Google, VMware and Meta.And Abbott's order comes as businesses jugg