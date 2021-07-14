Sarah Ferguson on ex-husband Prince Andrew amid Epstein scandal: ‘I believe that he’s a kind, good man’

Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson views her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, as a supportive father.

In November 2019, the Duke of York announced he was stepping back from public duties "for the foreseeable future" because of his association with American financier Jeffrey Epstein. The 61-year-old has denied any wrongdoing as well any knowledge of the convicted sex offender’s crimes.

"Whatever challenges he has, I will stand firm to the co-parenters that we are together," Ferguson told People magazine on Wednesday about her relationship with Andrew. "I believe that he’s a kind, good man, and he’s been a fabulous father to the girls."

Ferguson, 61, was married to the duke from 1986 until 1996. They share two daughters: Princess Beatrice, 32, and Princess Eugenie, 31.

Andrew previously said he regretted his ties to the billionaire investor, who took his own life in August 2019 while in jail on sex trafficking charges. Andrew said he "deeply sympathizes" with Epstein’s victims, many of whom were underage victims of trafficking.

Epstein’s suicide "has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathize with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure," said Andrew. "I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives."

Prosecutors in New York have wanted to speak with Andrew for months as part of their examination of allegations, made by several women, that some of Epstein’s staff helped recruit him underage sex partners.

One of those women, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, also claims Epstein arranged for her to have sex with several rich or notable men, including Andrew. Giuffre, now 37, said she had sex with the prince three times – in London and at Epstein’s New York mansion when she was 17 and in the U.S. Virgin Islands when she was about 18.

Andrew denied those allegations but said he would "help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations if required."

In June 2020, his lawyers said the prince has offered three times to give information to investigators, though on a condition that his statements be confidential. At the time, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan countered that Andrew’s lawyers were misleading the public about his willingness to cooperate.

In March 2021, a spokesman for the United States Department of Justice declined to comment to Fox News about the ongoing investigation.

As for Ferguson, she is embarking on a new chapter in her life. In August, she’s releasing a novel about one of her ancestors, Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott, titled "Her Heart for a Compass." She has previously published her memoirs and authored a number of children’s books.

"I have to be aware that trying to be perfect is no longer necessary," she told the outlet. "And that actually being Sarah is just enough."

Their daughter Eugenie welcomed a son named August in February. Beatrice is expecting a baby due sometime this fall.