Sarah Ferguson gave 'Bridgerton' the royal stamp of approval: 'I'm obsessed with it'

Not even the royal family is immune to the charms of everyone's latest Netflix obsession, "Bridgerton."

"I adored 'Bridgerton' so much that I watched it twice, deliberately. I'm obsessed with it," Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York and ex-wife of Prince Andrew, told Us Weekly.

She said she specifically enjoyed Daphne's growth as a character and "learning to use her strong voice."

The Duchess of York even thinks they'll be shooting some of season two at her old home, Sunninghill Park.

It seems like everyone with a Netflix account has been praising "Bridgerton," the Regency-era drama based on the Julia Quinn book series of the same name.

And now, the show has the official royal stamp of approval from Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York and ex-wife of Prince Andrew. While speaking with Us Weekly about her latest novel, "Her Heart for a Compass," Ferguson shared that she's just as enamored with "Bridgerton" as the rest of us.

"I adored 'Bridgerton' so much that I watched it twice, deliberately. I'm obsessed with it," she said. "I think Daphne is a terrific character, as we see her learning about life. I love the way she learns to use her strong voice. It chimed with me because now is the time for women to speak up."

While not everyone agreed with Daphne's arc in the show, Ferguson had words of praise for some less controversial aspects of the show as well. "The costumes and set designs were incredible too," Ferguson said. "The way Betsy Beers and Shonda Rhimes have created 'Bridgerton' is fabulous and I was really impressed," she continued.

Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset on "Bridgerton." LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Like the rest of us, Ferguson is impatiently awaiting news for a second season. According to her, the Shondaland series might be filming at her former home.

"I hear they might be making future series at Sunninghill Park for the next five years, which is my old home," she told Us Weekly.

As the series portrays a more fantastical version of British high society than say, "The Crown," it's not shocking that a member of the royal family would own up to enjoying the show - even though Ferguson said that she enjoyed "The Crown" as well. "I thought it was filmed beautifully. The cinematography was excellent," she said. "I loved the way they put my wedding in as well.

