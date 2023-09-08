Sarah Ferguson shares update on Queen Elizabeth’s corgis one year after monarch’s death

Sarah Ferguson has shared an update on Queen Elizabeth II’s two corgis on the one-year anniversary of the monarch’s death.

The Duchess of York, who also goes by the nickname Fergie, spent Friday 8 September sharing tribute posts to her former mother-in-law, including mentioning how the corgis Sandy and Muick are doing.

The post on her Instagram page features Ferguson with the two dogs next to each other lying in the grass. “As we mourn a year on, we also celebrate the wonderful times we shared with Her Late Majesty the Queen,” she wrote in the caption. “She entrusted me with the care of her corgis Sandy and Muick and I am delighted to say they are thriving.”

Soon after the Queen’s death on 8 September 2022, Ferguson adopted the two dogs, which had originally been gifted to the Queen by the duchess and her ex-husband Prince Andrew, as well as their two daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

A corgi owner throughout most of her life, Andrew gifted two dogs to the Queen himself in 2021- Muick and a Dachshund and a Welsh corgi mix named Fergus. Sadly, Fergus died in May 2021, only one month after Prince Phillip’s death. For her 95th birthday, the Queen received Sandy, â€‹â€‹a new corgi, from Andrew, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie.

One month after adopting the two corgis, Ferguson called the act a “big honour,” describing them as “national treasures” that have been “taught well”.

“They all balance out, the carpet moves as I move but I’ve got used to it now,” the duchess jokingly said to The Telegraph.

She went on to call the two dogs “total joys” most of the time. “They are national icons, so every time they run chasing a squirrel, I panic,” she said. “But they’re total joys, and I always think that when they bark at nothing, and there’s no squirrels in sight, I believe it’s because the Queen is passing by.”

On Friday, she also shared two other Instagram posts, with one a throwback photo of the late monarch and another post of a quote the Queen was known for saying. The quote was, “Whatever life throws at us, our individual responses will be all the stronger for working together and sharing the load.”

Ferguson also shared how much the quote resonated with her, writing: “I often remember the wise words Her Late Majesty the Queen shared with me and the wider world. At a time of great troubles in the world one year after her passing, today this quote of hers seems more apt than ever.”

Last month, she spoke about her relationship with the late monarch on her podcast Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah, where she shared the last conversation she had with her former mother-in-law.

“It’s the last thing that the Queen said to me: ‘Just be yourself, Sarah,’” the duchess recalled.

“And she saw it. She just got so annoyed when I wasn’t being myself. And that’s probably when I got into all the pickles. But now I am myself, and I’m just so lucky to be able to be myself,” she added.