Sarah Gonzales-McLinn on possible new sentence: ‘I just feel I have not had a choice’

Melinda Henneberger
·7 min read

Sarah Gonzales-McLinn might or might not be getting a new sentence for killing her three-times-a-week rapist in Lawrence, Kansas in 2014, when she was 19 and he was 52.

At a hearing on Tuesday, Douglas County District Court Judge Amy Hanley will consider whether to approve the deal that Gonzales-McLinn’s lawyer has struck with the new Douglas County district attorney, Suzanne Valdez. If she does, it will reduce Gonzales-McLinn’s sentence from a “hard 50” — meaning she would only be eligible for parole for the first time after 50 years behind bars — to a “hard 25,” or 25-to-life.

I wrote about this deal three months ago, and it hasn’t changed. This wouldn’t necessarily shorten Gonzales-McLinn’s sentence by a single day. And she could still spend the rest of her life in prison for killing her abuser, Hal Sasko, who hired her to work in one of his pizza restaurants when she was 14 and talked her into moving in with him when she was 17.

In return for this new sentence, she’d agree to drop the complaint that she received ineffective counsel because her attorney, Carl Cornwell, did not explain an offer of a plea deal and did not focus on the abuse that preceded this extraordinarily grisly murder.

Gonzales-McLinn drugged and nearly decapitated Sasko, then scrawled “FREEDOM” on the wall in his blood. Cornwell did not use what’s known as a battered woman’s defense, but instead argued that she should be found not guilty because she was suffering from dissociative identity disorder, which we used to call multiple personality disorder. Last month, the foreman of her jury, who was only 18 at the time, told me that the jury didn’t take that defense seriously, and really only focused on whether she’d done the crime, which was never in doubt.

I can’t help seeing this agreement between Gonzales-McLinn’s lawyer and the DA as a great deal for everyone but Sarah.

Her attorney, Jonathan Sternberg, not only looks like he got something for his client but wow, has come up with a legal maneuver that’s never before been tried in Kansas.

Valdez, the new DA, can claim to have shown the compassion toward abuse victims that she ran on last year. And Judge Hanley won’t ever have to rule on whether Sarah should have a new trial, which she must not be eager to do since the hearing on that issue was held more than a year ago, in December of 2019 and February of 2020.

Sarah’s mother, Michelle Gonzales, who spent Monday in Lawrence passing out 700 flyers about the raw deal her daughter is getting from Valdez, sees the whole thing this way: “She’s backed into a corner is why she’s taking it.”

‘Male attorneys more interested in having their own voices heard’

Lawrence defense attorney Sarah Swain, who has followed this case from the beginning, said that as she sees it, Gonzales-McLinn’s “male attorneys have been more interested in having their own voices heard than making sure Sarah’s story is told. This plea agreement, changing her sentence from hard 50 to 25-to-life, is purely symbolic. It shows no sympathy, empathy, or compassion for what she has endured in her life or what she endured at the hands of her abuser. The system is supposed to protect victims like Sarah McLinn. Instead, the system continues to show us that grand political moves often trump actual justice being served.”

An advocate who has worked with Sarah, Megan Stuke, of the Willow Domestic Violence Center in Lawrence, said this about the deal/no deal with which she was presented: “The deal offered to Sarah put her in a position to gamble with her life. I respect any decision she makes regarding this potential reduction in sentence, but ultimately it will not move Sarah closer to justice. She defended herself against an abuser who was torturing her. Her life was at stake. A jury should hear the whole story.”

I agree 1,000 times over. It’s outrageous that our criminal justice system is still fine with throwing abuse victims who kill into prison forever, with no more understanding than we had a century ago.

But it’s what Gonzales-McLinn thinks that matters. I asked her mother, who talks to her most days, to ask her a couple of questions for me on the phone on Monday night, and send me the audio of her answers.

First, did she feel pressured into taking this deal?

“I just feel I have not had a choice,” she said, given that her lawyer had explained that there was almost no chance that she’d get a new trial. “I can’t do the 50,” she said. “I just can’t. I know everybody says they’re the same” — the first chance for parole after 25 years or after 50 — “but they’re not.”

In taking the deal, “I at least have a chance” to someday be released. “Fifty is no chance.”

What she really wants people to know, she said, is how little those who run “the system” care about her situation, or that of anyone else behind bars. Decisions about her future are “all political,” she said. “Situations like mine are just not important because there are so many politics going on. It’s door closed after door closed after door closed. I feel like the only reason the door is halfway open now is because somebody called them out. And even after being called out, it’s still not enough.”

No one really even wants to decide what should happen to her, she said, so it’s “pass the buck for the next person, because they don’t want to have their hands” on her case.

Ultimately, she said, even if she did get a new trial, “I don’t trust that they would do anything better, I guess. The weight of the 50 I’ve been carrying around for years now, it’s a heavy weight. Having zero chance is hard. It’s easy to say from the outside, ‘Keep rolling the dice.’ ‘’ But she doesn’t like her chances, and why would she?

“I can just hope in the future maybe the state will be a little more enlightened and maybe someone somewhere will look on it with compassion.”

She was made out to be the manipulator

Every time I write about Sarah, I get letters from readers who remind me how distant that day might be.

They see her just as she was presented at her 2015 trial — not as a teenager who had been preyed upon since early childhood, and then turned into a “Barbie doll” by her former employer, but as someone who’d killed to see what killing would feel like.

In court, then-District Attorney Charles Branson questioned whether Gonzales-McLinn had really been sexually abused as a child or raped and burned with cigarettes in high school, though she was treated for trauma nightmares when she was 13, told a doctor about flashbacks at 14, and was hospitalized and diagnosed with PTSD following a suicide attempt after being raped at 16.

Branson made her out to be the manipulator in her relationship — if it can even be called that — with a man 33 years her senior who coerced her sexually and wanted to remake her through cosmetic surgery.

Some readers still parrot those points and worse. So when Sarah tells me on that tape that she doesn’t feel like rolling the dice, I have to respect that. And can hardly tell her she’s wrong, even if I do think the system is rolling her all over again.

Recommended Stories

  • Woman who spat and cursed at KFC manager gets probation

    A patron at fast-food chain KFC who spat and cursed at a service manager last year because she was upset after waiting six minutes for her order was on Monday (24 May) sentenced to nine months of probation.

  • Queens man stabs driver with kitchen knife in spat over parking space, leaving victim clinging to life

    NEW YORK — A Queens man stabbed a driver with a kitchen knife during an argument over a parking space, leaving him in critical condition, police said Monday. Officials said the victim pulled up in front of Anthony Thomas’ Laurelton home at about 5 p.m. Sunday, get out of his vehicle and move cones that were blocking a parking spot. Thomas allegedly got a kitchen knife and confronted the victim ...

  • Man who molested girl under wife's care jailed 2 years, 3 months

    A man who was found guilty of molesting a five-year-old girl that his wife was caring for was jailed for two years and three months on Tuesday (25 May).

  • ‘Deeply disturbing.’ 4-year-old girl buried in NC backyard since September, police say

    The remains of Miegellic Young, known as ‘Jelli’ to loved ones, were found last week. Her mother has been charged with murder. Here’s the latest.

  • Man pleads guilty, faces life term for deadly smuggling run

    A 23-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges arising from a migrant smuggling run that ended with a deadly chase and crash that killed five of his passengers. Jorge Luis Monsivais Jr. of Eagle Pass, Texas, could be sentenced to life imprisonment for his Monday guilty pleas in Del Rio, Texas, to various conspiracy, illegal transport and illegal harboring counts.

  • Malaysia's worsening COVID-19 outbreak sparks alarm

    A worsening coronavirus outbreak in Malaysia has sparked alarm and is spilling over into neighboring Thailand, which recently discovered a more infectious variant in its south believed to have come from Malaysia. Malaysia has experienced a rapid climb in new cases since April that has strained its hospitals and prompted the government to impose a near lockdown until June 7. Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah warned Tuesday that the country has to “prepare for the worst” amid signs that daily cases could spike further.

  • Jailed Navalny says Russia has launched three new investigations against him

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said he had been informed in prison about three new criminal investigations against him, according to a post on his Instagram account published on Tuesday. Navalny said he had learned about the cases from an investigator who visited him in custody on Monday. He said investigators were looking into the theft of donations from his anti-corruption foundation FBK, the founding an organization, in violation of human rights, and insulting a judge.

  • Police identify 18-year-old woman shot and killed Sunday morning in Kansas City

    Kailey Love, 18, died after she was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Kansas City.

  • Arrest made after 'targeted attack' at NJ house party

    The shooting was a "targeted attack" the NJ attorney general said. More arrests are expected.

  • A 3-year-old boy shot his 2-year-old sister after finding a handgun in a couch when 3 men met up to watch an NBA playoff game, officials say

    The 2-year-old girl was said to have been left in "exceptionally critical condition" after the accident while they were playing.

  • El Salvador’s house of horror becomes grisly emblem of war on women

    Authorities have sought to portray the ex-policeman at whose home up to 40 bodies, mostly female, may be buried, as a freakish psychopath, despite the arrest of nine other suspects Forensic scientists work at the home of the former police officer Hugo Ernesto Osorio, where at least 15 bodies and as many as 40 are believed to be buried. Photograph: Marvin Recinos/AFP/Getty Images Day after day they flock to the emerald green house on Estévez Street, seeking news of loved ones who have vanished without a trace. “They say there are lots in there, maybe 40,” said Jessenia Elizabeth Francia, a 38-year-old housewife who had travelled 20 miles to reach the heavily guarded building under a punishing midday sun. Francia had come to Chalchuapa, a small town in western El Salvador, in search of her son, Luis Fernando, who disappeared seven years ago at the age of 16. “I just want to find at least his bones so I can bury them and find peace,” she said, clutching a cellphone showing a photograph of her missing child and the words: “I have faith.” Others sought daughters or wives, Central American women feared to have fallen prey to the house’s proprietor, the former police officer and alleged serial killer Hugo Ernesto Osorio Chávez, who is feared to have buried his victims inside. “She was 24,” said Candelaria Carranza Castro, a silver-haired mother whose daughter went missing in July 2015 and who was among those to visit the house on Monday. “Whatever has happened I want to find her.” The mass grave at No 11 Estévez Street was discovered on the night of 7 May after neighbours called police having heard the cries of a young woman. By the time police arrived more than an hour later she and her mother were dead – reportedly bludgeoned to death with an iron tube by Osorio, who confessed to the crimes. While taking the 51-year-old into custody, police stumbled across the half-buried bodies of two men in the house’s patio and, when they started digging, found more corpses below in a series of pits. Authorities have yet to announce the precise number of bodies buried inside but the excavators still probing its foundations believe there could be as many as 40, and no fewer than 15. . Officials say they believe most of the victims are young women who Osorio lured home by reportedly promising to help them find work in Mexico. At least three were young children aged two, seven and nine. Nine other suspects have been arrested, among them people traffickers and other former members of the police and military, fueling suspicions Osorio also used his clandestine cemetery to dispose of other people’s victims. “We never expected something like this of him,” said Arnoldo González, a 40-year-old neighbour, as the searching families continued to arrive outside Osorio’s one-storey abode in a village on Chalchuapa’s rural outskirts. “He was always on his motorbike and seemed really easy-going, really normal. Sometimes he’d tell us he worked as a private detective or a bodyguard but we never suspected anything because he’d been a policeman before,” said González, one of the only locals who dared offer his thoughts. The case has sent shock waves through El Salvador and cast a spotlight on the femicide emergency raging across Latin America, from Argentina to Mexico, where 4,000 women were killed in 2019 alone. El Salvador has long been considered one of the most dangerous places in the world to be a woman, a reality that forces many to flee north to seek shelter in the United States. Last year, 541 women disappeared in the country with a population of 6.7 million, according to Ormusa (the Organisation of Salvadorian Women for Peace). “The serial killer of women in Chalchuapa is not an isolated incident,” said the feminist and social activist Morena Herrera. “It is an incident rooted in two factors: society’s permissiveness towards violence against women and institutional complicity. El Salvador’s institutions care very little about the lives of women and I’m not just talking about the police,” Herrera added. A relative in search of their family member outside the house in Chalchuapa. Photograph: Bryan Avelar Since taking office two years ago El Salvador’s populist president, Nayib Bukele, has claimed credit for a dramatic drop in the country’s murder rate, with the average number of daily killings falling from nine to three. But questions have been raised over whether that reduction was the result of the government’s hardline security push or in fact a secret deal cut with Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), El Salvador’s largest criminal gang. Last year the Salvadorian news group El Faro published a cache of leaked documents it claimed showed government officials had convinced jailed gang bosses to “pacify” the country’s notoriously mean streets and offer political support in exchange for better treatment. Others point out that while El Salvador’s murder rate has fallen, the number of disappearances is on the rise in a country where thousands disappeared during the 1979–1992 civil war. The mass grave has further undermined claims from 39-year-old Bukele – whose increasingly authoritarian comportment is causing international alarm – that El Salvador is getting safer. Authorities – apparently unsettled by the outcry over what local newspapers are calling “the slaughter of Chalchuapa” – have sought to portray the killings as the freakish actions of a deranged “psychopath”, although the arrests of former members of the security forces seemed to undercut that narrative. “Thanks to the swift action of our officers and investigators, he will spend at least 100 years in prison,” El Salvador’s social media-savvy president tweeted last Friday, vowing Osorio would never again enjoy direct sunlight. Earlier in the day the attorney general, Rodolfo Delgado, had attacked the media’s “morbid” reporting while the security minister, Gustavo Villatoro, criticised “malicious” journalists using the case to draw broader conclusions about the security situation in the Central American country and the increase in disappearances. A man is seen near the house of former police officer Hugo Ernesto Osorio in Chalchuapa, El Salvador, last week. Photograph: Marvin Recinos/AFP/Getty Images For families of El Salvador’s missing the discovery has provided a tiny ray of hope that at least there may be some answers for those looking for missing relatives. One security officer guarding the crime scene said up to 15 people were arriving each day in search of answers and remains. On Friday the Guardian met six families who had come to Chalchuapa, about 50 miles north-west of the capital, San Salvador, hoping their loved ones might finally be located. As she sat in the shade of a tree near Osorio’s sealed-off compound, Francia remembered how, on 30 August 2014, she had sent her son out to buy lunch in Ahuachapán, a town 30 minutes west of Chalchuapa. “He went off and I never saw him again,” she said, describing her tireless quest to track him down. “We looked for him in hospitals, we looked for him in morgues, we looked everywhere … but it was all in vain,” Francia said, as white-clad excavators emerged from the property lugging wheelbarrows full of earth. Carranza said she had been shown of a photo album of personal effects found in the house in case they belonged to her daughter, Arely Aracely Antillón. “I’ve seen clothes, shoes, jewellery,” said the woman who remembered perfectly what her child was wearing when she disappeared. “But there’s nothing of hers in there, nothing at all.” “Perhaps they’ll find something later, you never know,” her sister, who had accompanied her to the house, said in comfort. Carranza, who was cradling a portrait of the child she had not seen for six years, replied: “Perhaps.”

  • Charleston church shooter making appellate arguments

    The man on federal death row for the racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation is making his appellate argument that his conviction and death sentence should be overturned. Oral arguments in the case of Dylann Roof are scheduled to be held Tuesday before a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, based in Richmond, Virginia. Appellate Judge Jay Richardson, who as an assistant U.S. Attorney prosecuted Roof's case, is not part of the panel.

  • Faith in numbers: Fox News is must-watch for white evangelicals, a turnoff for atheists...and Hindus, Muslims really like CNN

    Fox News has a faithful audience. AP Photo/Richard DrewFox News possesses an “outsized influence” on the American public, especially among religious viewers. That was the conclusion of the nonprofit Public Religion Research Institute in a report released just after the 2020 presidential election. It noted that 15% of Americans cited Fox News as the most trusted source – around the same as NBC, ABC and CBS combined, and four percentage points above rival network CNN. The survey of more than 2,500 American adults also suggested that Fox News viewers trend religious, especially among Republicans watching the show. Just 5% of Republican viewers of the channel identified as being “religiously unaffiliated” – compared to 15% of Republicans who do not watch Fox News and 25% of the wider American public. To further explore the relationship between different faiths and the TV news they associate with as part of my research on religion data, I analyzed the result of another survey, the Cooperative Election Survey. The annual survey, which was fielded just before the November 2020 election, with the results released in March, polled a total of 61,000 Americans over a number of topics. One question was on their news consumption habits. It asked what television news networks respondents had watched in the prior 24 hours. Percentage of respondents who saw TV news in past 24 hours Ryan Burge/CES Some very interesting patterns emerged across religious traditions – and the nonreligious – and the type of media being consumed. For instance, of the the big three legacy news operations – ABC, CBS and NBC – there was no strong base of viewership in any tradition. In most cases, about a third of people from each religious tradition said that they watched one of those legacy networks in the last 24 hours. PBS scored very low among every tradition. In most cases fewer than 15% of respondents reported watching PBS in the time frame. However, the numbers for the three major cable news networks – CNN, Fox News and MSNBC – were much higher across the board. In eight of the 16 religious and nonreligious traditions categorized in the poll, CNN viewership was at least 50% of the sample. This was led by 71% of Hindus who watched CNN and 63% of Muslims. The least likely group to watch CNN was clearly white evangelicals, at just 23%. In comparison, MSNBC scored lower nearly across the board. In fact, in none of the 16 classification groups was viewership of MSNBC greater than it was for CNN. Fox News viewership was higher than that of MSNBC, but was not as widely dispersed as it is for CNN. It’s no surprise, given its reputation as a conservative news outlet, that 61% of white evangelicals say that they watch Fox News – in the last election, around 80% of white evangelicals voted for Republican candidate Donald Trump. The other three traditions where viewership was at least 50% are white Catholics, Mormons and members of the Eastern Orthodox Church. It should come as no surprise, as those are three groups that consistently vote for the Republican Party. Just 14% of atheists watched Fox, which is just about in line with the share of white evangelicals who watch MSNBC. Fracturing right-wing media But with the fracturing of conservative media sources seeing more competitors vying for viewers among the right, Fox News could see a drop in viewership from the religious right. In the wake of the 2020 presidential election, Fox News viewership plunged as many Trump supporters believed that the network was not being loyal to their standard-bearer of the GOP. Given the vast number of news options that people of faith have and the increase in political polarization in the United States, the pressure for networks to deliver the news that people want to hear will only increase as time passes. [Explore the intersection of faith, politics, arts and culture. Sign up for This Week in Religion.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Ryan Burge, Eastern Illinois University. Read more:Why young Nigerians are returning to masquerade rituals, even in a Christian communityHow theater can help communities heal from the losses and trauma of the pandemic Ryan Burge does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Ex-Michigan State basketball star Keith Appling arrested in connection with fatal shooting

    Keith Appling played five games in the NBA after a four-year stint at Michigan State.

  • Trump's former White House counsel Don McGahn will possibly testify on the former president's attempts to intervene in the Russia investigation next week

    McGahn's testimony hinged on whether or not former President Donald Trump decided to intervene in the form of a lawsuit.

  • Japan opens mass vaccine centers 2 months before Olympics

    Japan mobilized military doctors and nurses to give shots to elderly people in Tokyo and Osaka on Monday as the government desperately tries to accelerate its vaccination rollout and curb coronavirus infections just two months before hosting the Olympics. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is determined to hold the Olympics in Tokyo after a one-year delay and has made an ambitious pledge to finish vaccinating the country’s 36 million elderly people by the end of July, despite skepticism it’s possible. Suga's government has repeatedly expanded the area and duration of a largely voluntary request-based virus state of emergency since late April and has made its virus-fighting measures stricter.

  • Andy Cohen Fires Back at a Troll Who Commented on His ‘Lazy Droopy Left Eye’

    He was actually insecure about it when he first started working on camera.

  • Kylie Jenner Breaks Silence On Report She And Travis Scott Are In An Open Relationship

    “you guys really just make up anything,”

  • Democrats and Republicans agree that high turnout hurts the GOP. But what if they're wrong?

    There’s little evidence that when more people vote it helps Democrats more than Republicans, according to two academics who have studied the impact of turnout on election outcomes.

  • Ben Affleck Appears to Rewear His 2000s 'Bennifer'-Era Watch on Recent Outing with Jennifer Lopez

    One eagle-eyed fan noticed the actor wore the piece during his Miami outing with Jennifer Lopez over the weekend