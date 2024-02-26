Sarah Grossbauer announces District 42 bid for seat in state House of Representatives

Feb. 25—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks woman who works with a state teachers union has announced her candidacy for the state Legislature.

Sarah Grossbauer sent an announcement to the Herald on Sunday, Feb. 25, saying she is "poised to champion the voices of her neighbors and work tirelessly to address their needs."

She seeks the Democratic endorsement for a seat in the state House of Representatives from District 42.

In her announcement, the lifelong resident of Grand Forks says she "pledges to be an accessible and proactive leader, actively engaging with constituents to tackle issues facing District 42." Her platform prioritizes promoting small business growth, workforce development, equitable access to education and health care.

"Grand Forks is a community that fosters innovative leadership, educational opportunity and economic resiliency. I am ready to roll up my sleeves and work hard to ensure that the voices of District 42 are heard in the state Legislature as we capitalize on these opportunities in our state," Grossbauer said in the statement sent to the Herald.

She also said she has a proven track record of grassroots organizing and advocacy.

Her role as an organizer for North Dakota United — a union that represents educators across the state — allows her to engage with "community members and stakeholders to address pressing issues and promote positive change."

"I am thrilled by the opportunity to serve my community and be a voice for positive change," Grossbauer said. "Together, we can foster the growth and strength of our community in District 42 and beyond."

Her announcement said she has seen legislators "overlook the need for additional funding dedicated to education and the struggles North Dakota's workforce is experiencing."

Grossbauer has a bachelor's degree in political science from Coastal Carolina University.