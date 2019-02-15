Sarah Huckabee Sanders Interviewed by Special Counsel’s Team

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders sat for an interview with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators, she revealed Friday.

“The president urged me, like he has everyone in the administration, to fully cooperate with the special counsel. I was happy to voluntarily sit down with them,” Sanders said.

While the details of the interview are not public, one area investigators are interested in is how Trump crafted his public statements on the investigation, a matter Sanders would have knowledge of. As a public face of the administration, Sanders has made numerous statements defending the president’s conduct as it pertains to the investigation.

Former White House chief of staff John Kelly, former White House communications director Hope Hicks, former press secretary Sean Spicer, and other White House officials have also answered questions from Mueller’s team.

Mueller is expected to soon wrap up his investigation into Russia’s efforts to influence the 2016 election. Then-acting attorney general Matthew Whitaker said in January that the investigation is “close to being completed.”

