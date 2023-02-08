Sarah Huckabee Sanders' 'Normal Or Crazy' Challenge Backfires Spectacularly

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night, and it was loaded with the expected right-wing culture-war grievances.

Sanders’ speech included attacks on LGBTQ rights, critical race theory, the “woke mob” and more.

But it also contained one line that probably didn’t get the reaction she was hoping for.

“The choice is no longer between right or left,” declared Sanders, former press secretary to Donald Trump. “The choice is between normal and crazy.”

Many agreed ― just not in the way she was likely expecting as they pointed to her party’s own extremists, and in particular the wild behavior of conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) just minutes earlier during Biden’s speech:

If you tell the people that their choice is “between normal or crazy,” it should first be obvious which side you are on yourself. https://t.co/l9QNsyYVdm — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) February 8, 2023

Sarah Sanders: “The choice is between normal or crazy.”



The Republican Party: pic.twitter.com/Hsi5piyQK6 — PWtham11 ☮️ (@pwtham11) February 8, 2023

Oh boy. Sarah Huckabee Sanders - “The dividing line in America is no longer between right or left.

The choice is between normal or crazy. "



She is absolutely right.

But she is absolutely crazy. — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) February 8, 2023

"The choice is between normal or crazy."



- Sarah Huckabee Sanders killing irony in her response to The State of the Union address. #SOTUpic.twitter.com/nZSW1ZhaiJ — Josh Lambier (@JoshuaLambier) February 8, 2023

Sarah Sanders: "The choice is between normal or crazy."



Not sure who wrote that line in her speech, but after watching the heckling of POTUS tonight many Americans may agree — but not in the way she wants — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) February 8, 2023

Sarah Sanders says it's not about right or left, it's about normal and crazy. She's right. pic.twitter.com/P7dDe2Bqj4 — digby (@digby56) February 8, 2023

Who is gonna tell Sarah she's not on team normal? https://t.co/AyWKXmGbNK — Susan Thomas (@thomasfamily84) February 8, 2023

"The choice is between normal or crazy" -- Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

I mean... — Monica Hesse (@MonicaHesse) February 8, 2023

Do Republicans really see no irony or problem in suggesting that the country’s political “choice is between normal or crazy.” — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) February 8, 2023

"the choice is between normal or crazy" may not be the line she's hoping for — Julia Azari (@julia_azari) February 8, 2023

She just said the choice is between "normal or crazy." Which side are you on @gop? — chris zappone (@chrizap) February 8, 2023