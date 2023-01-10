Sarah Huckabee Sanders to take oath as Arkansas governor

5
ANDREW DeMILLO
·2 min read

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be sworn in as Arkansas' 47th governor on Tuesday, assuming a seat her father once held and becoming the first woman to hold the post.

Sanders will take the oath of office in the state House of Representatives before delivering an address to a joint session of the Legislature. The 40-year-old Republican will afterward deliver her inaugural address on the steps of the state Capitol.

Sanders, who served nearly two years as White House press secretary, won the governor's election last year after focusing heavily on national issues and her time working for former President Donald Trump. But she's mostly avoided weighing in on the former president since the election and has said she wants to focus her attention on Arkansas.

Sanders will become the most well-known former Trump official in elected office. Her father, Mike Huckabee, served as Arkansas' governor for more than a decade.

Arkansas lawmakers convened on Monday for the start of the annual legislative session. Sanders has said her top priority is education reform legislation that she says will include a focus on improving literacy, pay raises for teachers, school safety measures and some form of using public money to pay for private schooling or homeschooling. She has also said she'd support legislation similar to a law in Florida that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

Other items on Sanders' legislative agenda include a push for cutting the state's income tax and public safety measures. She takes office with the state sitting on more than $2 billion in reserves and with Republicans in the Legislature having expanded their supermajority in the November election.

Sanders is succeeding Asa Hutchinson, who is leaving office after eight years due to term limits. Hutchinson, a Republican, is considering running for president. He has said Trump winning the GOP nomination again would be the “worst scenario” for his party.

Recommended Stories

  • Arkansas lawmakers say education top issue as session starts

    Arkansas lawmakers kicked off their annual legislative session Monday, with Republicans enjoying expanded supermajorities and embracing an agenda by incoming Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders that calls for overhauling the state's education system. House and Senate leaders called the education legislation, as well as income tax cuts and public safety measures being pushed by Sanders, their top priorities as they convened. Sanders, who served as press secretary in former President Donald Trump's White House, was set to be sworn in as the state's 47th governor on Tuesday.

  • From Trump to governor: Sanders prepares to take on new role

    After running a campaign heavily focused on national politics and her time as President Donald Trump's spokeswoman, Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she wants to keep her attention on Arkansas as she takes charge as the state's 47th governor. Sanders will be sworn in Tuesday, becoming the first woman governor of Arkansas, her home state. Sanders, who served nearly two years as White House press secretary, is the best-known former Trump official to assume elected office.

  • Asian stock markets mixed ahead of US inflation update

    Stock markets were mixed Tuesday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that traders hope will encourage the Federal Reserve to ease off plans for more interest rate hikes. Hong Kong and Sydney retreated. Traders worry repeated rate hikes by the Fed and other central banks to cool inflation that is at multi-decade highs might tip the world into recession.

  • Op-Ed: Why misogynists like Andrew Tate are going mainstream

    In recent years, toxic masculinity has become a booming industry — filled with ridiculous figures and ridiculous sales pitches — and a political movement.

  • Perry won’t agree to stay off new House committee investigating Jan. 6 probes

    Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) on Sunday wouldn’t pledge to stay off the possible new House committee that would investigate probes into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol despite being a subject of a Department of Justice (DOJ) inquiry into the matter. “Why should I be limited — why should anybody be limited —…

  • Every NFL team’s home, away opponents for 2023 regular season

    The conclusion of the 2022 NFL regular season means we now know who each team will play in 2023. Here is a look at all 32 teams home and road matchups.

  • SK Bioscience chief says unlikely China will source vaccines from it - FT

    Ahn said that it was "unrealistic" to supply COVID vaccines to China, as the country insists on using its own, the newspaper quoted him as saying. SK Bioscience is monitoring whether any COVID variants are emerging from China, the report said.

  • Malaysia pledges to invest in Indonesia's new capital

    Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Monday his country would invest in the development of Indonesia's new capital on Borneo island, which both nations share. Anwar made his first overseas trip to Jakarta since taking office in November, saying at least 10 Malaysian companies have committed to invest in Nusantara, the new capital that was chosen in 2019 to replace Jakarta, some 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles) away. Anwar cited the proximity of Nusantara to Malaysia's Sabah and Sarawak states and federal territories on Borneo island, saying the new capital's growth will benefit the region's economy.

  • WSJ: Moderna may charge up to $130 per dose of its COVID shot

    MARKET PULSE Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) were up 2.5% in trading on Monday afternoon after the Wall Street Journal reported that the company is considering pricing its COVID-19 vaccine at $110 to $130 per dose.

  • 5 ways the Democrats trolled and mocked Republicans during the speaker vote chaos

    Democrats trolled Republicans through reading material, a popcorn prop, and several memes, as the chaos of electing a speaker stretched across days.

  • Defense spending cuts proposal sparks internal Republican strife

    Republicans are sending mixed signals about whether cuts to defense spending will occur in the new 118th Congress under the leadership of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

  • Flash flooding causes San Lorenzo river to rise in California

    Just south of San Francisco, the San Lorenzo River continued to rise on Monday, as excessive rainfall poured in northern and central California. (Courtesy: @CHPscrz / Twitter)

  • Texas governor says Biden team failed to communicate on border visit

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Sunday accused the Biden team of failing to communicate with local officials about President Biden’s visit to the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas. “Listen, during this entire time, Joe Biden has not called me. He did not call me, nor [did] his staff call, and let us…

  • Joe Biden and Donald Trump’s Classified Doc Scandals Are Worlds Apart

    Brendan Smialowski/Jim Watson/AFP via Getty ImagesThe early facts we know from the discovery of “several classified documents from President Joe Biden’s time as vice president” by Biden’s lawyers while packing up his former office at the Penn Biden Center show very little similarity to the discovery and recovery of hundreds of classified documents found to have been kept by former President Donald Trump at his personal residence in Mar-a-Lago. The immediate and transparent actions by Biden’s law

  • Voice of the people: My solution to the Supreme Court problem

    "Pack" the court by adding more justices that can out-vote the radical six who now comprise a super majority on the court.

  • Bucks come from 17 down, stop Knicks' four-game win streak

    Giannis Antetokounmpo could feel the Bucks playing with more energy and could sense a shift in their confidence on their 3-point shots. Antetokounmpo had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Milwaukee rallied in the second half and beat the New York Knicks 111-107 on Monday night. Joe Ingles added a season-high 17 points and Brook Lopez also scored 17 for the Bucks, who made 12 3-pointers after falling behind 70-53 with five minutes remaining in the third quarter.

  • GOP’s ‘weaponization’ panel would have power to review those probing Trump

    The GOP is preparing to hammer agencies reviewing the conduct of former President Trump with a new select subcommittee poised to focus on the “weaponization” of the federal government. The panel is being drawn up to take aim at ongoing investigations at the Department of Justice and the FBI on Trump, including the taking of…

  • Rep. Kevin McCarthy voted in as House Speaker on 15th vote

    After four days of voting, a new Speaker of the House has finally been chosen. Local congressman Kevin McCarthy secured the Speaker's gavel late Friday night, after more than a dozen votes.

  • Daniel Gafford sprains ankle in midst of best stretch of season

    Gafford's injury comes as the big man has put up double-figures in six straight games for Washington.

  • LTP Announces Integration with Fireblocks to Build a Transparent, Multi-party Supervision System for Custody

    LTP Announces Integration with Fireblocks to Build a Transparent, Multi-party Supervision System for Custody