Sarah Huckabee Sanders Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks at the America First Policy Institute Agenda Summit in July. (Photo: MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images)

Sarah Huckabee Sanders revealed Friday that she had been diagnosed with thyroid cancer but that surgery to remove it had been successful.

Doctors were able to spot the cancer after a check-up and a biopsy on “an area of concern” in her neck earlier this month, she said on social media.

“Today, I underwent a successful surgery to remove my thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and by the grace of God I am now cancer-free,” she wrote, going on to thank her medical providers.

Sanders, who served as a confrontational White House press secretary under President Donald Trump, is currently running for governor in her home state of Arkansas.

“I look forward to returning to the campaign trail soon,” she said. “This experience has been a reminder that whatever battle you may be facing, don’t lose heart.”

Sanders accompanied her announcement with a note from her physician, Dr. John R. Sims of the Central Arkansas Radiation Therapy Institute, who said the surgery went “extremely well” and she should be “back on her feet even within the next 24 hours.”

The survival rates for papillary thyroid cancer, the type Sanders had, are quite positive, especially if caught early.

