Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Trump's former press secretary, is running for governor of Arkansas

Kelsey Vlamis
sarah huckabee sanders
Press briefing by White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders (aka Sarah Huckabee Sanders) in the White House Press Briefing Room on July 23, 2018. Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a former press secretary for President Donald Trump, is running for governor of Arkansas, according to multiple reports.

Sanders served as the White House press secretary from 2017 to 2019. Since leaving the administration she has remained a staunch defender of Trump.

Sanders, 38, is also the daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, and her run for the office has been widely expected.

She plans to make a video announcement of her candidacy on Monday, The Washington Post's Josh Dawsey first reported.

Read more: Trump and the GOP may be headed for an expensive divorce fight over donor and voter data

A campaign official also confirmed to the Associated Press that Sanders is entering the race.

Arkansas is a solidly red state and was easily won by Trump in the 2020 election. The current governor is Republican Asa Hutchinson, who has been in office since 2015 and cannot run again due to term limits.

The election is scheduled to take place on November 8, 2022.

The other Republican candidates include Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

But Dawsey reported Sanders is Trump's candidate of choice, and that she is leading in early polls.

During her time has press secretary, Sanders was a controversial figure, often sparring with reporters and at times criticized for spreading false information in defense of the president.

