Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Warning On ‘Normal Vs. Crazy’ Gets Flipped In Viral Video

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ (R) warning about the future of America is flipped back on Republicans in a new viral video from the Meidas Touch Network.

The 77-second clip begins with Sanders ― who during her two-year tenure as Donald Trump’s White House press secretary was repeatedly called out for falsehoods ― telling a crowd that: “The truth is, it’s not even a question anymore between right and left. It is normal vs. crazy.”

The spot then uses clips of recent Republican scandals to explain how Sanders’ assessment is actually correct, but not in the way she is spinning.

Footage of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) sharing photos of a naked Hunter Biden at a congressional hearing and Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) “Beetlejuice” controversy is cut alongside video of Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) challenging a union leader to a fight, and more.

It ends with former President Trump talking unprompted — again — about the “golden showers” allegations, which he denies.

The video has garnered more than 1.5 million views on X, formerly Twitter, alone, although it’s still unclear if such clips convince people to switch their political allegiance.

The truth is, it’s not even a question anymore between right and left. It is normal vs. crazy.#CrazyGOPpic.twitter.com/FycZJCsXSv — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) November 24, 2023

