Sarah Hyland wore a Vera Wang wedding dress with off-the-shoulder sleeves and a thigh-high slit to marry Wells Adams

Longtime couple Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams got married in California on Saturday.

Hyland wore two Vera Wang dresses throughout the wedding day.

Her ceremony ball gown had pockets, while her off-the-shoulder reception dress had a romantic feel.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams tied the knot on Saturday after five years together and a three-year-long engagement.

Hyland, 31, and Adams, 38, said 'I do' at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California, with her "Modern Family" costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson officiating the event, as Vogue reported.

Celebrity wedding planner Mindy Weiss planned the star-studded wedding, which John & Joseph photographed.

The couple first started planning their wedding in 2019 after they got engaged, but they put things on hold until early 2022 as a result of the pandemic, according to Vogue.

Hyland wore two Vera Wang dresses to the wedding, and she told Vogue she planned to wear a gown from the designer as soon as she got engaged in 2019.

Hyland chose a ball gown for her ceremony that was both romantic and sexy. The corset-style bodice had a sweetheart neckline and off-the-shoulder sleeves, while a slit spiced up the full skirt.

A cathedral-length veil completed the elegant bridal look.

Sarah Hyland wore two Vera Wang dresses.

The bride also had Vera Wang add pockets to the dress so she could have easy access to tissues during her ceremony, as she told Vogue.

Hyland originally only planned to wear one Vera Wang gown, but when she went to go try on her dress again once she and Adams restarted wedding planning, she saw another gown she loved.

The form-fitting dress also had off-the-shoulder, sheer sleeves that flowed down her arms, as well as a trumpet skirt.

"There was no way I could decide between the two," she told Vogue, so Hyland decided to wear the second dress to her reception.

Although it was different from the first dress, Hyland's dresses clearly complemented one another.

Vogue also reported that Hyland wore two party dresses as the evening went on: a Galia Lahav dress made of silk that she changed into after she and Adams cut their cake, and a beaded minidress from Georges Hobeika Couture that she wore to her after-party.

Sarah Hyland had a wardrobe change for her reception. John & Joseph

Daniela Viviana Romero and Brad Goreski styled Hyland's wedding looks. Denika Bedrossian of Dendoll was her makeup artist, while Ryan Richman was her hairstylist.

Adams wore a Gucci tuxedo to the wedding, and his ensemble was styled by The Golden Fox.

Although they've been committed to each other for years, Hyland told Vogue she's still excited to start this next chapter with Adams.

"I just think it was really beautiful, and I just can't wait to, in the government's eyes, start our marriage," she said.

