Sarah Jessica Parker explains why she wouldn't be OK with Samantha returning

If Kim Cattrall ever wanted to reprise her role as Samantha Jones on the "Sex and the City reboot," would her co-stars welcome her back with open arms? Sarah Jessica Parker just weighed in on the question that's on everyone's minds.

Cattrall was noticeably absent from the first season of "And Just Like That..." but her character's departure was addressed in the first episode, when Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) revealed that Samantha had moved to London for work.

Later on, Carrie (Parker) suggested that the friends had a falling out with Samantha, but that she had attempted to reach out to her on several occasions.

The character is mentioned several times throughout the season, most notably in the season finale, where Carrie exchanges texts with Samantha and later on meets her for a drink (offscreen, of course).

In a new interview with Variety, Parker was asked if she would be OK with Cattrall returning to play Samantha again if the show gets picked up for a second season. And she gave a pretty definitive response.

“I don’t think I would, because I think there’s just too much public history of feelings on her part that she’s shared,” she said. “I haven’t participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know.”

In case you missed it, there have been rumors over the years that Cattrall and Parker have allegedly feuded.

And besides, showrunner Michael Patrick King told the publication that he doesn’t expect Cattrall to express interest in returning to the series, and said that keeping her present through text messages is a way to “respect the legacy” of her character.

“There’s a very distinct line between Samantha and Kim,” Parker said. “Samantha’s not gone. Samantha’s present, and I think was handled with such respect and elegance. She wasn’t villainized. She was a human being who had feelings about a relationship, so I think we found a way to address it which was necessary and important for people that loved her.”

Story continues

Parker appears to be happy with the way the series' first season ended and said she thinks it was about time that the two friends make up in the season finale.

“Because a friendship with that amount of time underneath it is really valuable,” she explained. “Carrie experienced a life-altering and devastating incident (the death of her husband), and it’s changed her perspective and how she loves and who she loves.”

And while the fictional conversation wasn't shown onscreen, Parker had some ideas about what the two reunited pals would have talked about.

“I think that the conversation was grown up. I think it was a détente. I think it allows for comfort on all sides,” she said.