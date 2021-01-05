Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Sell NYC Townhouse for $15 Million

Andrea Park

After nearly a year of looking for a buyer, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have offloaded their longtime New York City home to an anonymous purchaser for $15 million, according to property records obtained by the New York Post. The pair were reported to have offered up the property as an off-market “whisper” listing in January 2020, at which time they asked $19 million for the West Village townhome.

Parker and Broderick initially purchased the three-story home in 2000, after tying the knot in 1997. At the time it set them back just under $3 million; in their ensuing decades of ownership, the home, which was built in 1905, has reportedly undergone extensive renovations.

Parker offered a glimpse inside her and Broderick’s longtime abode in a video for Vogue in 2014. Throughout the interview, the Sex and the City star wandered through the first floor of the townhome, showing off its dark hardwood flooring and coordinating crown molding, and an eclectic decorating style that included a brightly patterned carpet on the staircase, a retro ping-pong table in a narrow sitting room, sherbet green walls in the family room, and jewel-tone furniture throughout the home. Every bit of available wall or shelf space was stuffed with art and books.

See the video.

And don’t worry—though Parker, Broderick, and their three children are bidding farewell to this particular home, Carrie Bradshaw won’t be leaving Manhattan any time soon. The couple paid $34.5 million in 2016 for a pair of nearby townhomes, with plans to combine them into a single 13,900-square-foot megamansion, complete with a 2,100-square-foot private garden. Renovations began soon after, with Morris Adjmi Architects taking the reins.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

Latest Stories

  • No charges in Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake, district attorney announces

    None of the Kenosha, Wis., police officers involved in an August shooting that left Jacob Blake paralyzed from the waist down will face criminal charges, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced on Tuesday.

  • White House denies Trump planning Scotland trip after Sturgeon tells him he’s not allowed to visit because of Covid

    Country’s first minister warned that playing golf was not ‘essential purpose’ in lockdown

  • 21-Year-Old Woman Becomes the Youngest Mayor in India’s History

    A 21-year-old Indian politician and college student has officially become the youngest mayor in India’s history on Dec. 28. Arya Rajendran won 54 votes out of the 100-member Council in December and is now the mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, a city and the capital of Kerala, India, according to The Hindu. Rajendran is a member of the Councilor of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), an alliance of left-wing political parties, which includes the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

  • Trump administration announces $3.7 billion for Puerto Rico

    The Trump administration announced Tuesday that it will award a $3.7 billion grant to help Puerto Rico rebuild water and wastewater treatment plants, pumping stations and reservoirs damaged by Hurricane Maria more than three years ago. The administration has been slow to release $44 billion in money that was approved for Puerto Rico following the devastating hurricane. Trump has spent much of his administration blasting Puerto Rican officials as corrupt and inept, and he had opposed spending federal dollars to rebuild a power grid and other infrastructure that was wiped out by Maria in September 2017.

  • Georgia election official on Trump call: ‘Nobody I know who would be president would do something like that’

    Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling condemned President Trump’s call with Georgia’s secretary of state, saying, “I personally found it to be something that was not normal, out of place and nobody I know who would be president would do something like that to a secretary of state."

  • Proud Boys leader receives court order to stay out of D.C. ahead of pro-Trump rally

    Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the far-right Proud Boys, has been ordered to stay out of Washington, D.C., until a court hearing later in the year. The decision was made by Superior Court Judge Renee Raymond, who granted Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Courtney's request that Tarrio "stay away" from the nation's capital "in its entirety."Police arrested Tarrio, who lives in Florida, on Monday after he drove to D.C. on a warrant charging him with burning a stolen Black Lives Matter banner during a December rally, and he was also arraigned on another felony count for weapons possession after police discovered he had two high-capacity magazines with him.The ruling is notable particularly because Tarrio was set to lead a rally in favor of President Trump in Washington on Wednesday, the same day Congress convenes to certify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.Raymond said Courtney's request to bar Tarrio from the capital for the time being was "reasonable" and "given the fact that there are a lot of Black Lives Matters banners, placards, posters, murals, and the like in the District of Columbia, this would be the least-restrictive condition under the circumstances." Read more at HuffPost.More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun

  • Family of California Man Jailed for 23 Years Pleads for Parole After Alleged Abuse From Guards

    Loved ones of a 41-year-old man incarcerated since his teens are appealing to California Governor Gavin Newsom for parole due to alleged threats over his health and life. Searching for justice: Jeenha Huh started a petition on Change.org to bring attention to her brother, John Huh, who was jailed for a non-violent crime when he was 18 years old. Despite it being his first offense, Huh was given a maximum 28-year prison sentence by Los Angeles superior court Judge Moony.

  • Former Chinese Communist party official sentenced to death in high-profile bribery and bigamy case

    The former chairman of one of China's largest state-controlled asset management firms was sentenced to death Tuesday for soliciting $260 million in bribes, corruption, and also bigamy. Lai Xiaomin, a former Communist Party member, gave a detailed televised confession on state broadcaster CCTV last January, which showed footage of safes and cabinets stuffed with cash in a Beijing apartment allegedly belonging to him. Lai had abused his position in attempting to obtain the vast sum, a court in the northern city of Tianjin said, describing the bribes as "extremely large" and labelling the circumstances "particularly serious". He had shown "extreme malicious intent," the court ruling added. The former chairman of the Hong Kong-listed China Huarong Asset Management Co. - a distressed debt group - was also found guilty of bigamy after living with a woman "as man and wife for long periods" outside of his marriage and fathering illegitimate children. Huarong is one of four companies set up in 1999 to help clean up bad debt piles choking China's banking system, and the company later expanded into investment, loan and property businesses. Lai's downfall began in April 2018 as investigators removed him from his job and stripped him of his party position. He was also alleged to have used his position to embezzle over 25 million yuan ($3.8 million) in public funds between 2009 and 2018. During his TV confession, Lai said he "did not spend a single penny, and just kept it there... I did not dare to spend it." He had referred to the apartment where he kept the money as the "supermarket", given his regular visits there to deposit cash. CCTV showed luxury cars and gold bars reportedly accepted as bribes by Lai, who worked in the central bank and the China Banking Regulatory Commission prior to his leadership roles in Huarong. The channel often broadcasts interviews with suspects admitting to crimes before they have appeared in court - a practice that has long been condemned by lawyers and rights organisations as forcing confessions under duress. The court said Lai would have all personal assets confiscated and be stripped of his political rights. Photos published by the court showed Lai standing up and facing the judge to be sentenced, flanked by two police officers wearing face masks. The sentencing brings an end to one of the country's biggest financial crime cases, and comes as Beijing takes an increasingly tough stance on corporate wrongdoing. Critics say the wide-ranging anti-corruption campaign launched under President Xi Jinping has also served as a way to target his opponents and those of the Communist Party leadership. Since Xi came to power, many high ranking officials have been jailed, although only one is known to have been executed - Zhao Liping, who was convicted of homicide in 2016. China keeps data on its use of the death penalty secret, although rights group Amnesty International estimates the country is the top executioner globally - with thousands executed and sentenced to death each year. Three other senior Communist Party members have been sentenced to death but later given a reprieve. The former head of Interpol, an ex-spy chief and a Xinjiang governor accused of "trading power for sex" are some of the other high-profile officials to suffer spectacular falls from grace in recent years in the anti-corruption purge.

  • Judge nixes latest Trump bid to invalidate Georgia election

    A federal judge rejected President Donald Trump's latest bid to overturn his election loss in Georgia during a hearing Tuesday that the president's lawyer blocked members of the public from listening to remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen ruled from the bench to deny a motion seeking to de-certify Georgia's election. Officials across the country have routinely allowed members of the media and the public to watch or listen to legal proceedings remotely throughout the coronavirus pandemic to keep people from packing courthouses.

  • North Korea's Kim says economic plan failed as rare party congress begins

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his five-year economic plan had failed to meet its goals "on almost every sector" as he kicked off the ruling Workers' Party congress on Tuesday, state media KCNA reported on Wednesday. The rare political gathering, which Kim last hosted in 2016, has drawn international attention as he is expected to unveil a new five-year economic plan and address foreign policy, just two weeks before U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes office. But the five-year economic strategy he set forth in 2016 had failed to deliver, he said, calling for a boost in North Korea's self-reliance to tackle internal and outside challenges hindering its progress.

  • After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers

    Maureen Weil received the coronavirus vaccine Monday in New Orleans, and the 79-year-old hopes all of her fellow Americans follow in her footsteps.In an interview with NBC News, Weil said she felt "excited" and "blessed" to be among the first people to get the vaccine. "I have a chance to see a few more days on this Earth because I'm protected," Weil said. "I believe in science."When asked what she would tell people who question the vaccine and don't want to receive it, Weil responded, "I call them stupid because -- that or either a buffoon. Because that's the only thing I could think of that could justify their stupidity."She said a lot of people don't believe in the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 350,000 Americans, because "they listen to the man that's in Washington, D.C., that's on his way out the door talking about how it's all a hoax and all that bullcorn. And he shouldn't be doing that because that's peoples' lives. Look at the parents who've died and left young children. I mean, it's sad."Getting the vaccine "didn't hurt," Weil said, and now she has "peace of mind" and "knows one thing for sure. I'm gonna save somebody else's life by protecting myself. I won't get the corona so I can't spread it to anybody else. So that gives me a little satisfaction that I'm doing it not just for myself but for others." Americans "have to believe in science," Weil said. "There's no other way. When we didn't have a vaccine we were really up the creek, weren't we? And we had a hole in the boat. But we got a vaccine, so we got safety." > "I know one thing for sure. I'm gonna save somebody else's life by protecting myself.> > ... > Because then I won't get the corona so I can't spread it to anybody else." > -Maureen Weil, coronavirus vaccine recipient pic.twitter.com/TSecX57iAu> > -- Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 5, 2021More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun Fauci thinks momentum will swing toward vaccinating at least 1 million people per day in U.S.

  • Portland suspect escapes after cleaning crew leaves holding room door unlocked

    David Dahlen, 24, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for the attempted murder of a police officer.

  • Iran issues Interpol arrest warrant for Trump over Soleimani killing as tensions rise

    Interpol rejected previous warrant issued for Mr Trump and other officials in June

  • 11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • 3 nabbed at Johannesburg airport with gold in carry-on bags

    South African police are investigating a possible international gold smuggling syndicate after three suspects were arrested at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg with gold bars weighing 73.5 kilograms (162 pounds) in their carry-on luggage. The gold bullion, worth an estimated $4.1 million, looked suspicious when the three put their bags through a security check, according to the police. “Upon questioning of the suspects and further inspection of their hand luggage, officials discovered the gold bars and some foreign currency,” said police spokeswoman Col. Athlenda Mathe.

  • Sen. Tim Scott disagrees with fellow Republicans planning to object to Electoral College certification in 'principle and in practice'

    Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) became the latest to add his name to a growing list of GOP lawmakers who have come out against their colleagues' plan to object to the Electoral College certification on Wednesday.In a statement, Scott echoed some of his fellow Republicans like Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) who, despite being allies of President Trump, are concerned about the precedent such an action would set, Axios notes.Scott said he has seen no evidence suggesting any state should have their results flipped based on allegations of widespread voter fraud and "there is no constitutionally viable means for Congress to overturn an election wherein the states have certified and sent their Electors." But it wasn't just his legal viewpoint holding him back. He added that he disagrees with the objectors "both in principle and in practice," pointing out that "for their theory to work, [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi [D-Calif.] and House Democrats would have to elect Donald Trump president rather than [President-elect] Joe Biden. That is not going to happen today, not today, or any other day." Read more at Axios and check out Scott's full statement here.More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun

  • Georgia Senate election results – live: Democrats leading in early voting results from knife-edge runoff races

    Follow the latest updates

  • Ohio Gov. signs bill mandating women cremate or bury remains after abortions

    This week, Ohio governor Mike DeWine signed a bill that would make women who receive abortions obligated to bury or cremate the remains from the surgical procedure. “The pregnant woman is responsible for the costs related to the final disposition of the fetal remains at the chosen location,” reads Senate Bill 27, which has now been signed into law. If a woman doesn’t choose a location, the responsibility to do so falls on the abortion facility which would also have to pay for the burial or cremation.

  • San Francisco DA under fire after pedestrians killed

    Chesa Boudin took office as district attorney in San Francisco a year ago, part of a politically progressive wave of prosecutors committed to seeking restorative justice over mass incarceration. Police say Troy McAlister was intoxicated when he ran a red light in a stolen car, killing Elizabeth Platt, 60, and Hanako Abe, 27. The San Francisco police officers union says a plea agreement for a robbery set McAlister free on parole in April, and that Boudin's office failed to prosecute McAlister's multiple arrests in the aftermath, including one Dec. 20 for alleged car theft.

  • New top federal prosecutor tapped in Atlanta to replace Trump appointee who abruptly resigned

    The Justice Department on Tuesday tapped a new top federal prosecutor to preside over the Atlanta office, a day after the Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney there abruptly resigned. Bobby Christine, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, who was also appointed by President Donald Trump, will temporarily replace his counterpart in the state's Northern District, Byung J. “BJay” Pak, after Pak resigned on Monday. Christine is taking over as U.S. Attorney for the region around Georgia's largest city as the state votes on Tuesday in two runoff elections that will determine whether Republicans retain control of the U.S. Senate.