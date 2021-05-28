Sarah Jessica Parker shares rare photos of son to celebrate high school graduation

Sarah Jessica Parker is beaming that her oldest child has reached a major milestone.

On Thursday, the “Sex and the City” star shared two Instagram posts celebrating her son James’ high school graduation.

“May 27th, 2021 High School Graduation. And all that it means,” she wrote.

"’Try to be one on whom nothing is lost.’- Henry James as quoted by Ms. Bagby. Yes. That is our fervent hope. With all our love to you and the class of 2021. At home and across the land. X, Mama.”

The post featured a trio of black-and-white photos, including two which presumably capture him from behind in his cap and gown, while the third shows part of his face while giving a hug.

Parker shares James with her husband, Matthew Broderick. The couple are also parents to 11-year-old twin daughters, Marion and Tabitha.

Watch TODAY All Day ! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Sign up for the TODAY Newsletter!

Prior to the commencement ceremony, Parker posted a video of a cap and gown, hung over a door, set to the song “The Hills of Tomorrow.”

"'Behold the hills of tomorrow’" class of 2021,” she wrote. “T-minus 2 hours til the ceremony begins. X,SJ.”

“Amazing and just really hard to grasp the passage of time ! Congratulations to JW and the whole family,” her “Sex and the City” co-star Kristin Davis commented.

Parker has been feeling especially wistful about her son leaving high school.

Earlier this month, she posted another photo of him from behind, while expressing her awe at the fact he was about to graduate.

“It's a milestone. Not fully understood til it's on your doorstep. And til they cross the threshold into their next mostly mysterious chapter,” she wrote, in part.

“Just like all the other chapters that are part of the epic novel that is the story of child and parent. We, all of us Parker-Brodericks are proud, weepy and so looking forward to celebrating your coming graduation. Enjoy this beautiful day, you have earned it.”