Sarah Kyle's top picks of 2023: These stories won the Coloradoan newsroom's monthly award

Editor's note: Your subscription directly supports the work of Sarah Kyle and her colleagues in the Coloradoan newsroom. This holiday season, share a bonus subscription with family or friend, or purchase a new digital subscription for as little as $1 for the first six months of full access to Coloradoan.com, the Coloradoan mobile app and the daily e-edition print replica.

Hello, everyone. My name is Sarah Kyle, and I've been honored to call the Coloradoan my professional home for more than 12 years.

I'm currently associate editor and work with our newsroom staff as we tell the stories of our community. Every single person on this team takes that responsibility incredibly seriously, and we couldn't do the meaningful work we do without the support of our subscribers.

Each month, our newsroom holds internal voting for the Hashtag Award for Journalistic Excellence (named for a beloved fish of Coloradoan newsrooms past). While there's a bit of fun in an award named for a fish, winning the award is a serious accomplishment in this room.

Editors select nominees for the award, and our newsroom votes for the coverage they think is the best example of meaningful journalism for our community.

With that in mind, this year's Hashtag winners are my recommended stories from 2023. Unlike my colleagues, my list will extend a bit past 10 due to a few ties. You won't see stories from the last couple months of the year represented here because our team has taken a hiatus on voting during the busy holiday season.

If you don't subscribe already, I hope this list drives you to support us in 2024. Supporting local journalism is a pretty fantastic New Year's resolution.

After noticing a trend in police shootings tied to Larimer County Sheriff’s Office in 2022, public safety reporter Sady Swanson dug into the data. She confirmed that seven of eight police shootings in the county were tied to the sheriff’s office and spoke with the sheriff’s office, law enforcement experts and the professional counselor for the LCSO peer support team to dig into why we saw an uptick in police shootings, why de-escalation wasn’t used more and the impact these incidents have on officers and deputies who respond.

Timnath residents concerned over possible Topgolf’s impacts to birds, more, by Pat Ferrier and Miles Blumhardt

Timnath resident Brent Myers, dressed as an eagle, attends at a public meeting with Ladera developers at Colorado Youth Outdoors on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2023 in Fort Collins, Colo. Some in attendance cited potential harm from the proposed Topgolf facility to resident eagles.

This entry included:

Senior reporters Pat Ferrier and Miles Blumhardt kept close watch on Timnath residents’ objections to the proposed Topgolf, including those centered on wildlife, earlier this year. The stories listed above represent just a sampling of their work. Their expertise, voice and on-the-ground reporting produced quality, informed content.

When national media picked up the story about a Fort Collins family’s experience with PSD and the district's procedures for interacting with students who ask to be identified by a name or pronoun that differs from what their parents prefer or was assigned to the student at birth, Kelly Lyell went to work on a straightforward story to lay out the facts about PSD’s policies and how other districts handle the issue.

Patricia Telleen, the mother of Jason Telleen, who died after being hit by a bus at the Transfort maintenance and fueling facility in January, displays a photo for a portrait at her Fort Collins home on May 30, 2023.

From the day 37-year-old Jason Telleen was killed at the Transfort maintenance and fueling facility in Fort Collins, Swanson was in contact with the family through an attorney helping his mother. When the mother was ready, Swanson conducted an exclusive interview with her and provided this subscriber-only story on the crash and the mother’s search for answers surrounding it. Through her work, we learned the cost of a life: “Because her son was killed on the job, by law the city only has to pay out $12,500 through workers compensation, according to Haltzman — an amount which wouldn’t even cover … funeral costs.”

Accompanying podcast: Coloradoan history podcast looks back on 150 years of Fort Collins news

For this package, Erin Udell turned her gift of bringing the past to life inward by covering our own history and place in this community for the past 150 years. The result? A beautifully sourced piece and podcast that connected our audience to our history in a way (as Udell discovered in her research) we never really have before. It doesn’t shy away from the struggles facing our industry, with the help of an expert source who provided meaningful context. But it also offers hope, with this beautiful sentiment from Udell: “… one day, 25 or even 50 years from now, I want my phone to ring and hear a young reporter on the other end. ‘The Coloradoan is having another anniversary?’ I'll ask. ‘Well, I remember when it turned 150.’ ”

Joan Bowen runs through a list of property value increases for her home outside Wellington, Colo., on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The latest valuation from Larimer County, released earlier this month, increased the assessed value of her property by about 50%.

Ferrier's look at the fallout from huge property value increases gave readers some validation about their concerns, but also gave them action steps they could take to try and lessen the blow. She explained key points that readers would otherwise have had to figure out on their own: Why bills won’t be as high as estimates say, how a November ballot issue could have impacted their bills and how residents could attempt to change their own valuation.

Swanson built a well-rounded, incredibly informative look at the cases that prompted five separate lawsuits alleging false DUI arrests by a now former Fort Collins Police Services officer. The story features interviews with two of the individuals falsely accused of driving under the influence, including a former military police officer who was arrested after aiding first responders at a multi-vehicle crash involving several motorcyclists because an officer had said he smelled like alcohol. Those individuals shared how the arrests impacted them and their families.

Our coverage of these allegations is ongoing, and you can find the latest information at Coloradoan.com.

PSD paraprofessional accused of abuse

This entry included:

After a Poudre School District paraprofessional was arrested on accusations he abused students he worked with, education reporter Kelly Lyell and Swanson took a steadfast approach to our coverage, developing community-focused questions for PSD to address and obtaining police records to explain the paraprofessional's previous child abuse conviction.

Our coverage of this case is ongoing, and you can find the latest information at Coloradoan.com.

Just as homeowners were learning whether their property valuation protests were successful or unsuccessful, Ferrier updated readers on developments around the ballot measure that would have changed how property taxes are calculated (Proposition HH ultimately was not approved by voters). She shared how county government was already beginning to prepare for any outcome. She broke down for readers how it might affect their future property tax bills. She explained implications for the Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights, which limits tax increases but has been challenging at times for governments and districts trying to provide services. This piece showed how the actions of government affect families’ budgets and government budgets.

Frank Jimenez juggles answering telephone calls, preparing food and serving customers at Babalu's Cuban Cafe, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Old Town Fort Collins, Colo. Frank and his wife, Rosa, are trying to keep their cafe open as they contend with Rosa's stage 4 colon cancer diagnosis and treatments.

The couple behind Babalu’s had already weathered the storm of being a small, new restaurant during the pandemic. When Udell learned they were facing a cancer diagnosis, she reached out and partnered with them to tell a beautiful story of perseverance and a determination to keep their dream going. This heartfelt story featured the perspectives of both Frank and Rosa Jimenez as Rosa underwent treatment and Frank continued to connect with (and feed) their customers.

Swanson picked up the complicated mantle of Fort Collins’ attempts to update the land use code earlier this year. That included this sense-making piece that zoomed in on 33 alternative land use code changes staff presented to council. She broke them down into an easy-to-digest format, explaining what the changes would mean and how they’re different from the status quo. That’s not a job for the faint of heart, and Swanson did it with skill, context and a good mix of data and human voice.

This issue is ongoing, with the latest version of the code recently repealed by City Council. You can find out latest coverage at Coloradoan.com.

CSU football's quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi (16) throws downfield against Colorado in the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Sept. 16, 2023, at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo.

“Comprehensive” doesn’t even begin to describe Kevin Lytle's coverage leading up to, at and following the Rocky Mountain Showdown. From the drama surrounding the matchup to football itself, Lytle’s expertise and source connections delivered it all. It's just a small example of his ongoing commitment to our audience.

PSD announces plan to consolidate schools, then pauses it

This entry included:

When news broke that PSD would announce plans to address declining enrollment, Lyell got to work to tell a nervous community what we knew. From his initial “what we know” piece to coverage of parent and student protests and, ultimately, PSD’s decision to pause its controversial consolidation plan, Lyell provided meaningful context and information and represented those most impacted by the proposed plan.

We'll continue to follow this important issue.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: These stories won the Coloradoan newsroom's monthly award in 2023